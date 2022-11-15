Partner Relationship Management Software Leader ZINFI Receives SOC 2 Type 2 Data Security Attestation for the Third Consecutive Year

Successful audit of leading partner relationship management software provider is part of an ongoing security initiative at ZINFI that prioritizes rigorous protection of customer data

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions encompassing partner relationship management (PRM) and through-channel marketing automation, today announced it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit for the period 2021-2022. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security standard is an audit report examining controls relevant to five trust services criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. A SOC 2 report describes a service organization's systems, determines whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust principles and assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. Like the SOC 2 Type 1 report issued for ZINFI in June 2020, ZINFI's SOC 2 Type 2 report did not have any exceptions and was therefore issued with a "clean audit opinion."

"Maintaining the security of customer data is an increasingly important component of partner relationship management, particularly in light of emerging data privacy regulations," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI Technologies, Inc. "The recent compliance audit is just one of a series of ongoing measures we are taking to mitigate potential data security risks and earn the trust and confidence of our customers and the thousands of organizations they work with every day. We are pleased to learn an independent third-party auditor has confirmed we meet the criteria for SOC 2 audit Type 2 attestation for the third consecutive year, and we remain committed to adapting our platform and our processes going forward to address today's evolving data security and compliance challenges."

Security enhancements are a frequent focus of updates to ZINFI's adaptive software-as-a-service (aSaaS) platform for Unified Channel Management, which includes partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. In May 2020, ZINFI launched its platform on Microsoft Azure, leveraging Azure's multi-layer security controls to ensure access to encrypted data is managed both in motion and at rest. ZINFI also works hard to keep its customers informed about evolving security protocols, and has established resource centers on its website for both GDPR compliance and CCPA compliance to help customers and their global networks of partners understand and prepare for emerging compliance challenges.

ZINFI continues to attract recognition for its partner relationship management solutions and receive acknowledgment as a leader from major analyst firms. ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report , where it received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI has also been consistently rated #1 by actual customers for both satisfaction and usability in G2's partner management software category, and G2 user reviews indicate ZINFI leads its competitors in time to ROI. Gartner has also listed ZINFI as a recommended vendor for partner relationship management applications. ZINFI provides a highly configurable software platform for the full spectrum of channel automation including an optional professional service model. This allows customers to automate on their own or outsource to ZINFI based on their budgets and needs.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This allows any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

