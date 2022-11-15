InventHelp Inventor Develops New Meat Brining Kit (CSK 276)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved container for holding and cooling large meat products for brining or marinating," said an inventor, from Central, S.C. "so I invented the BRINE RITE. My design would effectively lock in moisture and flavor for meats during the brining process."

The patent-pending invention provides a timesaving method of brining meats. In doing so, it keeps meats at the appropriate temperature. As a result, it saves space in the refrigerator. It would also evenly distribute the brining liquid over the entire portion of meat. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants and caterers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-276, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

