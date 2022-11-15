InventHelp Inventor Develops Multiple Dog Run Apparatus (CWC 165)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have two dogs and I thought there should be a safe and simple way for multiple dogs to use a dog run line," said an inventor, from St. Charles, Mo., "so I invented the E- Z DOG RUN. My design eliminates tangling, tripping and other problems associated with multiple dogs using traditional single-line dog run products."

The patent-pending invention allows more than one dog to run simultaneously on a dog run apparatus. In doing so, it prevents line tangling. It also increases freedom of independent movement and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners with multiple dogs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CWC-165, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

