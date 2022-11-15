Inc. 5000 Ranks Gold Alliance #1 Fastest-Growing Company in America

RENO, Nev., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has revealed that it ranks Gold Alliance No. 1 among gold companies on its 2022 Inc. 5000 list. The annual list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the US. Gold Alliance is #3 among the fastest-growing companies in Nevada and #71 overall on the list.

Gold Alliance (PRNewswire)

Gold Alliance recognized as #1 fastest growing Gold Company

The highly regarded Inc. 5000 list offers a unique look at the most successful private companies in America, and many well-known companies received their first national recognition on the Inc. 5000 list.

"We are honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list. It's a tremendous achievement that we owe to our incredible team and clients. We are happy to learn that old-school customer service — providing advice, not shying from any questions asked, and providing options and education to our clients in a thorough and friendly manner — resonates and has brought us this accolade," says Joseph Sherman, CEO of Gold Alliance.

How Inc. selected the 2022 Inc. 5000 companies

From Inc.com: Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be US-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The entire Inc. 5000 list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Gold Alliance

Gold Alliance specializes in helping its clients across the United States diversify their savings with precious metals to protect their purchasing power. By rolling over a portion of their IRAs or 401(k)s into a Precious Metals IRA without any penalties or taxes taken, Gold Alliance clients can hold physical metals under their control, outside of banks or Wall Street, so they can focus on living their lives with peace of mind that their financial future is better protected. Visit Gold Alliance at www.goldalliance.com.

