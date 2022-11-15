Impacked Raises $2.5 Million Seed Funding to Transform the Global Packaging Industry

Funds will be used to expand Impacked's network of suppliers, accelerating the $1 trillion packaging industry's shift to more sustainable solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impacked , the first venture-backed business-to-business (B2B) marketplace built specifically for primary packaging, today announced that it has raised a $2.5 million seed funding round led by TenOneTen Ventures . To date, Impacked has raised $3.3 million from investors, including SpringTime Ventures , FJ Labs , 2048 Ventures , Quiet Capital , OneValley Ventures and other strategic angels. The new funding will be used to recruit more primary packaging suppliers to Impacked's marketplace across North America and Europe, and also enhance its existing sustainability scoring system.

Despite playing an essential role in product marketing and function, the $1 trillion global packaging market remains antiquated and largely undigitized. Each year, trillions of units of packaging are sourced through phone calls, emails, and forms with the industry still dependent on in-person trade shows, word of mouth, and analog middlemen to generate new business. The buying and selling process is long and inefficient, frequently forcing brands to overpay, delay product launches, or deprioritize sustainability. Impacked brings the tradeshow online 365 days per year, providing tools for suppliers to streamline sales and marketing while instantly allowing brands to search, filter, sample, quote, and buy packaging — all in one place.

As sustainability regulations continue to change and become more complex for brands to navigate, Impacked helps brands navigate these challenges by ensuring that every product listed in its marketplace is scored across a standard set of environmental sustainability criteria, empowering brand owners to make better sourcing decisions. To date, Impacked counts over 2,000 buyers on its platform and lists industry-leading suppliers offering more sustainable solutions, including Amcor, Bericap, Resilux USA, and Verity.

"This round of funding underscores Impacked's mission to create a B2B marketplace that transforms and advances the global primary packaging industry for the better," said Lisa-Marie Assenza, co-founder and CEO of Impacked. "As a former global brand manager at Unilever leading product innovations, sourcing primary packaging was one of the biggest bottlenecks in my product launch process. While 73% of those who influence B2B purchasing decisions are digital-native millennials like myself, packaging is one of the few remaining industries that still operates largely offline. Impacked is built for the modern buyer, by the modern buyer — it's the online marketplace I wish existed years ago. With timelines for product innovation accelerating, COVID-19 driving a shift to digital channels, and consumers, governments, and retailers recognizing the role packaging plays in the health of our planet, our industry needs a better way to connect and collaborate — now more than ever."

Lisa-Marie's drive to improve the industry comes from her direct experience with sourcing primary packaging, while co-founder Natasha Trueman's time as an investor at SoftBank has made her a firm believer in online marketplaces as a catalyst for transparency and efficiency in traditional, opaque B2B markets.

"We invested in Impacked because we believe in the immense promise of its digital marketplace to modernize and disrupt the primary packaging industry, especially as the pace of innovation has been challenged by the current supply chain landscape," said David Waxman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at TenOneTen. "Lisa-Marie and Natasha have assembled an incredible team that is laser-focused on one end goal: To be the go-to place to source every primary package on the planet, for the planet."

About Impacked

