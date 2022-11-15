Hill's Pet Nutrition Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Hill's Food, Shelter & Love Program with 13 Millionth Adoption Milestone and Celebration of Wagsies Awards

Hill's and The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement Announce Winners of the "Wagsies" Awards Honoring Outstanding Animal Welfare Organizations

TOPEKA, Kan., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led nutrition, continues the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program by reaching another milestone - helping 13 million shelter pets find new homes by providing nutrition that helps make them healthy, happy and more adoptable.

"We are humbled to reach such an incredible adoption milestone, and are grateful to all of our animal welfare partners and to the pet parents who continue to open their homes to pets in need," said Joann Fuller, Lead of Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program. "The important work we share with these professionals and volunteers allows Hill's to further our everyday mission to enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. We know that Hill's nutrition, coupled with the love and care of the shelter, helps pets find new homes."

Since 2002, Hill's has partnered with more than 1,000 animal shelters across North America to provide more than $300 million dollars worth of food to help feed pets in need. Hill's also provides adoption kits to new pet parents containing starter bags of Hill's pet food, coupons, pet-parenting tips and other supplies.

The 13 million adoption milestone coincides with The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement 's (The Association) Annual Fall Conference in New Orleans, which is sponsored by Hill's. The Association presented Hill's with the Advancement Award, recognizing Hill's support for advancing animal welfare for the past 20 years. In addition to driving important discussions about the future of animal welfare, the conference is also the backdrop for the 2022 Wagsies Video Awards, which honor the most creative and outstanding storytelling campaigns created by animal welfare organizations this year to engage and educate their local communities.

The winners of the 2022 Wagsies Awards include:

Dogs Matter " by Dogs Matter from Dallas, Texas The Overall Winner and People's Choice category winner: "" by Dogs Matter from

Frosted Faces Deserve Love Too " by Barks of Love from Fullerton, Calif. The Professional Choice category winner No. 1 : "" by Barks of Love from

Off Leash "by the Austin Animal Center from Austin, Texas The Professional Choice category winner No. 2: ""by the Austin Animal Center from

"For many years, The Association and Hill's Pet Nutrition have given animal welfare organizations an opportunity to highlight their work through our annual video awards," said Jim Tedford, President and CEO for The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement. "We couldn't help but notice that the creativity of these organizations is boundless, so we're thrilled to expand opportunities to submit all sorts of video promotions through the Wagsies!"

To learn more about how Hill's helps shelters and pets in need, visit hillsfoodshelterlove.com , and to learn more about the Wagsies Awards, visit theaawa.org/page/wagsies .

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded nearly 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is a part of the Colgate Palmolive family, dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday foods, Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Healthy Advantage and Hill's Bioactive Recipe, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products, nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com or HillsVet.com. To learn more about Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program, visit hillspet.com/shelter.

About The Association of Animal Welfare Advancement

For more than 50 years The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement has been leading the conversation among animal welfare leaders and is the only membership organization exclusively dedicated to animal welfare and sheltering professionals. The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement develops strong leaders, promotes standards of practice, and cultivates collaboration to advance the animal welfare profession with a united voice and offers the industry's only professional credential, the CAWA (Certified Animal Welfare Administrator).

