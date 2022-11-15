Alliance to Fight for Health Care coordinates stakeholder letter urging Congress to keep telehealth affordable for working families

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, more than 350 companies and organizations including public and private sector employers, nonprofits, chambers of commerce, patient advocacy groups, insurers, brokers, unions, and multinational companies signed a letter urging Congress to extend the telehealth provision that allows employers the flexibility to offer telehealth services below the deductible to employees with a Health Savings Account (HSA). There is bipartisan, bicameral support in Congress to continue this flexibility (H.R. 5981/S. 1704).

The letter, signed by 358 stakeholders and organized by the Alliance to Fight for Health Care, reminds congressional leaders that "this popular provision expires at the end of this year. Without legislative action, employers will be required to charge employees more to access telehealth services, creating a barrier to care, including telemental health. Unfortunately, more Americans need access to affordable mental and behavioral health services, not less."

"Protecting access to affordable telehealth to address mental health care needs is critical," said James A. Klein, president of the American Benefits Council. "People value, and now rely upon, access to affordable telehealth services. With health plans in place for 2023, this provision must be extended before the end of the year. Health care coverage is planned prospectively and is already in place for 2023. It can't be adjusted retroactively."

The letter notes, "the support for affordable telehealth and telemental health is strong. Allowing employers and health plans to continue offering these important services pre-deductible improves affordability and expands access. … We laud the bipartisan cosponsors for their work and look forward to working with you to ensure that this important flexibility does not expire."

