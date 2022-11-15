Aerotrax Achieves Expanded Security Compliance to Protect Mission Critical Asset Data Sharing across Aviation and Aerospace Supply Chain

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotrax Technologies, Inc., a Dallas, Texas-based enterprise software company focused on data sharing and visibility in the Aviation and Aerospace supply chain, today announced the successful completion of ISO 27001:2013 certification in addition to previously achieved SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 third-party attestations for Aerotrax Operating System (aOS). The expanded security compliance enables business users to comply with regulations and internal policies while securely and confidently sharing aircraft, part, and component level data across their network of vendors and customers.

Aerotrax Operating System (aOS) is an advanced workflow management and collaboration software that seamlessly integrates with existing processes to allow Aircraft Operators, MROs, and Suppliers to share data without the need for double entry. While ERPs and Maintenance Information Systems focus on optimizing internal processes and storing data, aOS serves as the connective tissue across Aviation and Aerospace stakeholders' systems to improve operational efficiency, mitigate compliance risk, and reduce costs.

To achieve the ISO 27001:2013 certification, Aerotrax demonstrated the company's systematic approach to managing the protection of the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of both Aerotrax internal data and Aerotrax customer data hosted on aOS. ISO 27001 is the only auditable international standard that defines the requirements of a robust ISMS (Information Security Management System).

"With our successful achievement of ISO 27001:2013 certification, Aerotrax, once again, demonstrates a commitment to a security-first approach and dedication to the security and integrity of customer data," says Mark Pace, Aerotrax Chief Technology Officer. "Achieving ISO 27001 at such an early stage is only possible with a high level of focus from management and engineering. Our outstanding engineering team will continue to set the bar with aOS going forward deploying highly secure, performant, and efficient systems to serve the Aviation and Aerospace sector."

Aerotrax Technologies leveraged security and privacy compliance automation leader Secureframe to quickly and easily get audit ready for its ISO 27001:2013 certification, as well as for its earlier SOC 2 attestations. Additionally, the company leveraged Secureframe Trusted Partner Network auditing firm Prescient Assurance to complete its ISO 27001 audit and certification.

Aerotrax Technologies, Inc. is an enterprise software company focused on digitally tracking the entire lifecycle of every plane, part, and component in the air and on the ground. The company's dataflow network links systems and processes across business units and different organizations in the Aviation and Aerospace supply chain in order to protect the value of mission-critical assets.

By better connecting the People who manage these operations to secure, reliable, and actionable data, Aerotrax advances its mission to promote a safer, more sustainable Aviation and Aerospace industry.

