Unqork Announces the 2022 Winners of the Unqork Create Awards

For the second year, the Unqork Create Awards honor innovators of the year who created game-changing applications that showcase the power of codeless

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading Codeless as a Service platform, today announced the winners for its second-annual Unqork Create Awards. The award winners were announced at Unqork Create, the first-ever conference centered on codeless software development.

The Unqork Create Awards highlight creators and industry thought leaders driving the Unqork codeless platform. Winners for each category were selected for their work spearheading the codeless revolution and pushing the boundaries of codeless innovation. 2022 winners include:

Fastest App to Market Award: JPMorgan Chase's Mortgage Modification application

ROI Award : BlackRock's NAV Solution and Infosys' First Notice of Loss application

Most Innovative App Award: EY's US Placement and Policy Management Services application

Application for Good Award: Vanguard's Capacity and Demand application, KPMG's ESG Application

Operations & EUC Automation Award: Fannie Mae's EUC COE

Transforming Private Markets Award: Goldman Sachs' Deal Manufacturing Platform

Private Markets Digitization Award: Chenoa's Private Valuation Oversight application

Codeless Expert of the Year Award: Sudershan Sharma , State Street and Venkat Rayalla , KPMG

Company Community Hub Champion Award: Chenoa

Academy Company Genius Award: Broadridge and EY

"The Unqork Create Awards showcase the full power and potential of Unqork's codeless architecture," said Gary Hoberman, founder and CEO, Unqork. "This year's winners are using Unqork to solve the biggest challenges of today, using codeless architecture to create transformative applications and drive innovation across their industries. Congratulations to all of this year's winners!"

To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

About Unqork

Unqork is the leading Codeless as a Service platform that helps leading organizations build, deploy and manage complex software without having to think about code. Unqork created the codeless architecture standard – the future of software development that frees the world's largest enterprises from the pitfalls of legacy code and allows them to focus on innovation to drive business and maintain a competitive edge.

