TrueCar Announces the "I Need a TrueCar" Sweepstakes To Help People Buy a Car

Meeting people where they're at, TrueCar launches TikTok and Instagram hashtag sweepstakes to give a total of $50,000 to 10 individuals

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient, and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, has launched a sweepstakes on TikTok and Instagram to help people buy a car. TrueCar, a company dedicated to making car buying easy, will award 10 individuals $5,000 each to help with their next car purchase.

Anyone can enter the sweepstakes by posting a video on TikTok or Instagram sharing why they need a car with hashtags #ineedatruecar and #truecarsweepstakes in the caption. They must also include the custom TrueCar song searchable on the respective platforms.

Participants are encouraged to be creative, authentic, and true to who they are in their submissions. The challenge runs until Sunday, December 18 and is part of the launch of TrueCar's TikTok channel.

"Buying a car can be challenging for many reasons: the time commitment, the confusing language, and the hefty price tag. It is after all one of the largest purchases we make in our lifetime," said Allison Mac, Vice President, Brand Marketing at TrueCar. "We have noticed a growing number of people voicing their need for a car and the difficulty in obtaining one. That is where our inspiration came from for the #ineedatruecar sweepstakes. At TrueCar our goal is to make buying a car as easy and convenient as possible."

To kick off the campaign, TrueCar has partnered with five influencers who know first-hand the impact a car has on people's lives:

Nathan Apodaca 's TikTok video of him skateboarding to work while drinking cranberry juice and lip-syncing to "Dream" by Fleetwood Mac went viral in 2020. Nathan decided to skateboard that day because his 2005 Dodge Durango with 330,000 miles broke down.



Karah Behrend , is a race car driver, retired Air Force veteran and the first female with a disability to receive a license from the Sports Car Club of America. Her career in the Air Force was cut short when she underwent a routine surgery that resulted in a progressive neurological disease that eventually left her palayzed. Now Karah is a rally race driver and teaches veterans to drive off-road using hand controls.



Nikita Crump decided to live in her Honda Civic after struggling to pay rent, while working two jobs. She has been "living life in a vehicle" since 2019 and shares obstacles she faces and tips to her more than 1 million TikTok followers and 75,000 YouTube subscribers.



Hellthy Junk Food couple Julia Goolia and JP Lambiase, know drive-thrus. They have been through thousands of them as they created various fast-food chain hacks since 2013 on their YouTube channel.



Jessica Tran has spent 10 years dedicated to making cars look their best as a professional car detailer. She has gotten up close and personal with tens-of-thousands of cars and shares advice to her nearly 2 million TikTok followers.

"If my car didn't break down I would have never made that TikTok video. It was that 'I need a car' moment that changed my life," said Apodaca. "Having a car means so much to many people, but buying a car is tough. That is why I'm excited to partner with TrueCar and help spread the word about their mission."

TrueCar is focused on empowering people with knowledge, tools and confidence when it comes to buying a car. It does this by providing upfront pricing on vehicles, providing ways to save time and do more of the shopping process from home, and being the leader in having the most inventory.

There are currently more than a million cars listed on the TrueCar platform, with roughly 3,000 of them listed for under $5,000.

Winners will be announced in January. For more information including official rules visit truecar.com/ineedatruecar.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter or win the I Need a TrueCar Sweepstakes. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States & Washington, D.C., 18+. Other restrictions apply. Sweepstakes begins at 5:00 am ET on 11/7/22 and ends at 11:59 pm ET on 12/18/22. Void where prohibited. Subject to Official Rules at truecar.com/ineedatruecar. Sponsor: TrueCar, Inc.

