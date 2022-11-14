SUPERMODEL SARA SAMPAIO INVESTS IN THE BEVERAGE MARKET WITH PHUNK

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last decade, Sara Sampaio has delighted the world on catwalks and magazine covers spaning the five continents. The supermodel is now venturing into the business world – she has acquired a stake in PHUNK and takes the position of Chief Innovation Officer. The commitment to hard seltzer drinks and the Ready to Drink segment starts in Portugal and targets Europe, Brazil, and the United States of America.

It was in New York, where she has lived for over a decade, that Sara Sampaio first came across hard seltzers. These drinks have some key features; carbonated water, to which flavors and a reduced alcohol content are added.

Sara Sampaio has now acquired a stake in PHUNK but in her first foray into the business world, she will not limit herself to the role of investor. Thus, she will take on the role of Chief Innovation Officer (CINO) - identifying strategies, business opportunities and new technologies. She will also play a key role in the development of new products. The first PHUNK by Sara Sampaio is due to be launched and it promises to shake up the segment.

The supermodel acknowledges that being a PHUNK CINO brings her an incredible sense of pride. "Now I have the opportunity to use all my creativity with a brand that I love. Right from the start with the creation of new flavours, campaigns". The former Victoria's Secret angel explains that "hard seltzers are the trendy drink", and explains why: "Hard seltzers are the ideal drink, they are practical, refreshing, low in calories, have pleasant flavours and all you have to do is take them out of the fridge".

And why PHUNK? Sara Sampaio states that she started by being "in love with the cans", which "are cute and colourful". But what really made the difference was the taste: "I've tried many hard seltzers in the US and none compares to PHUNK."

As for goals set, Sara Sampaio is clearly ambitious: "We want to take PHUNK everywhere, to the whole world! We want people to fall in love with the drink, first in Europe and then in Brazil. However, the US market is our main objective. I know we have a long way to go but I believe we will make it!".

