Scottsdale.com Now Live Under New Ownership as Destination for All Things Scottsdale

Group of local investors, led by local realtor Darren Tackett and marketing expert Joe Shurtz, purchased and revamped website for both local and visitors alike

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After being purchased earlier this year by a group of local investors, led by local realtor Darren Tackett of The Tackett Team at EXP Realty and marketing expert Joe Shurtz of Sure Spark Marketing, the prominent website Scottsdale.com has now been revamped and went live on November 11, 2022. Re-envisioned by locals for both locals and visitors alike, Scottsdale.com now includes all categories of local news and information, people to know, places to go, homes for sale, plus a business directory, job listings, an event calendar, and more to be announced in 2023.

Re-envisioned by locals for both locals and visitors alike, Scottsdale.com features all things relating to the city.

"We saw a great opportunity in Scottsdale.com and are extremely proud of what we've built," said Co-Owner of Scottsdale.com Joe Shurtz. "We look forward to having it become not only a destination for all things related to the City but another trusted new source in what is now one of the top ten places to live in the nation."

The investor group has been working with a variety of prominent industry leaders to develop portions of the website. For example, Don Henninger of SCOTTnow (formerly publisher of The Phoenix Business Journal) will be providing political content relating to the city, a partnership with A Taste of AZ Magazine will highlight the local dining scene and a collaboration with Green Living Magazine will keep readers abreast of all earth-friendly initiatives in the area.

Other contributing writers include longtime Valley reporter and editor Lynette Carrington, Architect and Fashion Expert Oscar De Las Salas, Bobby Fitzgerald of the White Chocolate Grill, and more to be announced soon.

"Our goal is to make Scottsdale.com the go-to online resource for everything Scottsdale," said Co-Owner of Scottsdale.com Darren Tackett. "We also created a variety of opportunities for major industry players within the Scottsdale market to buy in and help us create a truly local website that celebrates everything our thriving city has to offer."

Paid partnership opportunities are available now for a variety of industries within Scottsdale, include commercial real estate, interior design, HVAC, pool building, fitness, chiropractic, family law, mortgage and more. Partnerships include prominent placement on the website, three articles on the website each month, social media coverage, ad placement and even equity opportunities.

To stay up-to-date on all things Scottsdale and be included in upcoming e-newsletters, visit www.scottsdale.com. Connect with Scottsdale.com on social media on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For information on how to become a website partner, or for other sponsorship and advertising opportunities, email partners@scottsdale.com. To submit press releases to the editorial team for future consideration, email content@scottsdale.com.

