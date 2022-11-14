Privacy4Cars Secures Fourth Patent to Remove Privacy Information from Vehicles and Create Compliance Logs

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacy4Cars , the first privacy-tech company focused on solving the privacy and security issues posed by vehicle data to protect consumers and automotive businesses, announced today that it has secured a new patent, further expanding its patent coverage for removing privacy information from a vehicle by using a user computing device. This patent grant marks the fourth patent that the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office has awarded to Privacy4Cars in the past three years and provides further evidence that the company is the leading innovator in the vehicle data privacy and security field.

Privacy4Cars is the first and only technology company focused on identifying and resolving data privacy issues across the automotive ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://privacy4cars.com (PRNewswire)

Since its launch in 2018, Privacy4Cars has emerged as the industry standard across auto finance companies (including captives, national and regional banks, auto lenders, and credit unions), fleets and fleet management companies, and franchised and independent dealerships. Many of today's top companies in the automotive space - including the 3 largest OEM's captives - have adopted the data deletion service powered by the Privacy4Cars platform, and a growing number of industry associations have begun speaking out about the need to clear personal information from cars, and tapping Privacy4Cars as a resource to educate members.

"Used vehicles are akin to large, unencrypted hard drives full of consumers' sensitive Personal Information, including identifiers, geolocation, biometrics, and phone records," said Andrea Amico, CEO and founder of Privacy4Cars. "This creates service, reputation, and increasingly major regulatory challenges, including the obligations companies face under the new Safeguards Rule (coming into effect on Dec 9th 2022) and a host of existing and new state laws. At the same time, federal and local agencies are increasingly concerned about the personal information vehicles capture and store - which is driving more and more auto businesses to look for reliable solutions to simply and effectively delete data from vehicles while creating by design detailed compliance logs that prove their efforts," he continued. "This new patent demonstrates Privacy4Cars' commitment to meet the growing compliance and service needs of our partners. Privacy4Cars has established itself as the clear leader in the vehicle privacy space and companies increasingly recognize the superior efficiency, effectiveness, and compliance outcomes our proprietary solution offers, making Privacy4Cars the only obvious choice".

Privacy4Cars' newly awarded U.S. Patent No. 11,494,514 expands the scope of patent protection for the vehicle data privacy and security innovations of Privacy4Cars' U.S. Patent No. 11,256,827, U.S. Patent No. 11,157,648 and U.S. Patent No. 11,113,415. The new patent covers the use of a user computing device to remove privacy information from a vehicle and to create feedback about the information removal activity, including deletion logs for use in legal compliance applications.

Privacy4Cars is currently available in the US, Canada, UK, EU, Middle East, India, and Australia, and plans to further expand its geographical reach to address the growing number of countries that have comprehensive privacy and data security laws. Privacy4Cars is available to consumers as a free-to-download app, and to businesses as a subscription service. Businesses can use Privacy4Cars' stand-alone app or choose to integrate Privacy4Cars' Software Development Kit to easily embed its patented data deletion solution as a feature inside their own apps.

For more information about Privacy4Cars, please visit: https://privacy4cars.com .

ABOUT PRIVACY4CARS

Privacy4Cars is the first and only technology company focused on identifying and resolving data privacy issues across the automotive ecosystem. Our mission, Driving Privacy, means offering a suite of services to expand protections for individuals and companies alike, by focusing on privacy, safety, security, and compliance. Privacy4Cars' patented solution helps users quickly and confidently clear vehicle users' personal information (phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more) while building compliance records. For more information, please visit: https://privacy4cars.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Privacy4Cars