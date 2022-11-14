InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Article of Furniture (CNC 289)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable and convenient piece of furniture that can be used as a bed, a sofa or a recliner," said an inventor, from Laurinburg, N.C., "so I invented the BEST CHAIR BED. My design can be used for watching television, reading or sleeping."

The invention provides a versatile article of furniture that may be employed as a bed, love seat or recliner. In doing so, it allows the user to relax in a seated position or when lying down. As a result, it enhances comfort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and medical facilities. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-829, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

