Domino Data Lab Wins CRN's Coveted 2022 Tech Innovator Award

The influential technology channel media outlet recognizes Domino's leading Enterprise MLOps platform as the top solution in the highly competitive Business Intelligence & Analytics category

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab, provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has selected Domino Data Lab as a Winner for the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Domino is being recognized for its Domino 5.0 enterprise MLOps platform (now in version 5.3) in the Business Intelligence & Analytics category.

This annual award program celebrates innovative vendors in the IT channel across 38 different technology categories, in critical business areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The selection process for this year's winners was overseen by a panel of CRN editors and is based on a review of hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria. These include key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and best fit with customer and solution provider needs.

Domino's award-winning Enterprise MLOps platform helps the world's most sophisticated companies—especially those in highly regulated verticals including healthcare, life sciences, finance and insurance—unleash data science at scale for competitive advantage. Loved by data science teams and trusted by IT, the Domino platform helps improve the speed, quality and impact of data science at scale. The latest release features a private preview of its Domino Nexus hybrid and multi-cloud capabilities that unify data science silos to help protect data sovereignty, reduce compute spend, and future-proof AI infrastructure investments.

"Our CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize those technology vendors that are making the biggest impacts in digital transformation for solutions providers with unique, cutting-edge products and services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "It is my pleasure to congratulate each and every one of our 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We're delighted to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."

"Domino is focused on helping customers unleash breakthrough innovations, working with industry-leading partners like NVIDIA to build enterprise solutions for AI centers of excellence," Thomas Robinson, said Thomas Robinson, vice president of strategic partnerships & corporate development at Domino Data Lab. Solving the world's most difficult challenges means accelerating the speed and impact of data science across enterprises without sacrificing governance or cost efficiency, and we appreciate CRN for recognizing our efforts."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators .

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100. Domino helps businesses become model-driven by accelerating the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. With Domino, enterprises worldwide can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, build better cars, and much more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Coatue Management, Great Hill Partners, Highland Capital, Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.dominodatalab.com .

