CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind FIGS Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention FIGS, Inc. ("FIGS") (NYSE: FIGS) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (i) FIGS securities between May 27, 2021 and May 12, 2022, inclusive; and/or (ii) FIGS stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with FIGS' initial public offering.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in FIGS, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against FIGS includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had inflated the Company's true ability to successfully secure repeat customers; (ii) defendants had failed to disclose the Company's increasing dependence on air freight; (iii) defendants had inflated the expected net revenues, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: January 3, 2023

Aggrieved FIGS investors only have until January 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

