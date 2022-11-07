Health Care Insurance Solution company Catalyst Solutions to Participate at Texas Covered Health Conference Monday, November 7th, 2022, through Wednesday, November 9th

President Scott Martin is to present "Gold Card: A Brief History, Potential Impacts, and Solutions" Tuesday, November 8th.

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Solutions announces Scott Martin, President, will discuss the history and potential impact of Gold Card at the Texas Covered Health Conference in Austin, TX on November 8th.

Catalyst Solutions attends Texas Covered (PRNewswire)

President Scott Martin is to present "Gold Card: A Brief History, Potential Impacts, and Solutions" Tuesday, November 8th

Beginning Oct. 1, 2022, certain provisions of Texas House Bill 3459, as known as the "Texas gold card bill," took effect.

Gold Card is a process under which a payer exempts physicians who consistently order or prescribe treatments and drugs in accordance with evidence-based guidelines or have high approval rates from Prior Authorization requirements. Scott Martin will review the history and present solutions during his presentation on Tuesday, November 8th at 10 am in the Austin Grand Ballroom at the Hilton Austin.

Catalyst Solutions will be exhibiting at Texas Covered Health Care Conference at the Hilton Austin hotel Monday, Nov. 7th through Wednesday, Nov. 9th, 2022, as a Diamond Sponsor. Come by and visit us at booth 205.

About Catalyst Solutions:

Catalyst Solution's mission is to help payers drive down costs, optimize revenue, and most importantly, improve member healthcare outcomes. We are passionate about making positive and measurable change on behalf of the clients we serve and the communities in which we live. We exclusively serve the payer industry bringing highly specialized experts with 20+ years of deep expertise in outsourced BPO, IT, and consulting services. Catalyst delivers comprehensive and flexible solutions that meet the unique needs of payers, and we are COMMITTED to exceeding customer expectations by providing unmatched, white-glove service. As a diversity-certified, woman-owned company based in the U.S., they offer agility and flexibility to provide comprehensive solutions to meet the unique needs of health plans.

www.CatalystSolutions.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Catalyst Solutions