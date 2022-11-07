Exadel Acquires IT Consulting and Software Development Firm Codete

Exadel Expands its EU Delivery Capabilities and Customer Base

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel ( exadel.com ), a software engineering and consulting company delivering digital platforms and products, today announced it had acquired Codete ( codete.com ), a Krakow-based software development and consulting services company.

Exadel Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

"We're very excited about Codete's presence in the EU market," said Fima Katz, Chairman of the Board at Exadel. "Exadel always had strong engineering capabilities in Europe, and Codete's portfolio of European logos positions us to provide outstanding development for the biggest names in Europe. All current relationships will remain in place, as continuity with the Codete leadership team is a huge priority. We're sure this acquisition will open up new opportunities to become an even more integral part of our client's success."

"Codete's strong eCommerce, UX, big data, and cloud capabilities are the perfect complements to our MarTech and Engineering Practices," said Lev Shur, EVP of Digital Experience. "The combination of our expertise allows us to cover a wider spectrum of our client's needs."

"Joining Exadel represents the next level of growth for our employees and our company as a whole," said Artur Olechowski, Managing Director at Codete. "We have a lot to offer Exadel in terms of our European vision for expansion, and we're looking forward to benefiting from Exadel's larger engineering and HR practices."

"Our strategy of creating a prominent engineering base in Poland is greatly advanced with the acquisition of Codete," said Elizabeth De Saint-Aignan, Managing Director at Sun Capital. "Codete brings the perfect blend of engineering excellence, overlapping corporate culture, and regional presence that we are confident will make a lasting positive impact on Exadel."

About Codete

Codete is a Poland-based IT consulting and software development company. Since 2010, we've been supporting businesses worldwide in gaining a competitive advantage by means of modern technology. We advise on digitalization, develop and implement high-quality solutions, and augment our clients' teams with skilled IT specialists. We offer a wide variety of IT services from consulting to supporting our clients with the best specialists. For more information on Codete services and areas of expertise, visit codete.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Exadel

Exadel is a software engineering and consulting company that delivers the digital platforms, products, and applications our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years, we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers. Since the advent of the cloud, Exadel has helped companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter @exadel .

