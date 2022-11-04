SharkNinja Appoints Paul Carbone as Chief Financial Officer

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --SharkNinja, a world-leading producer of small household appliances, today announced the appointment of Paul Carbone as Chief Financial Officer of SharkNinja, effective November 7, 2022. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Carbone will work closely with SharkNinja's current CFO, Dave Stevenson, who will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity.

(PRNewswire)

"SharkNinja is a powerful brand with a dynamic senior management team, and I'm excited to have Paul Carbone on board to help achieve continued growth and expansion," said Mark Barrocas, Global President of JS Global and President of SharkNinja. "Paul's strong track record of success throughout his career and his outstanding leadership qualities make Paul a tremendous addition to the team."

Mr. Carbone joins SharkNinja with significant financial executive experience in consumer goods and retail. He most recently served for four years as CFO of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) beginning in 2018, when the company completed its initial public offering. Prior to his career at YETI Holdings, Inc., Mr. Carbone served as Chief Operating Officer at Talbots, an American retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and fashion accessories, and held several finance leadership roles, including CFO, at Dunkin' Brands. Mr. Carbone earned his MBA in Finance at Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; has a BSBA in Accounting and Finance from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina; and a Bachelor of Science in Management from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Mr. Carbone is a Massachusetts native and looks forward to returning to his home state. He will be based out of SharkNinja's headquarters in Needham, Massachusetts.

"I have always admired the incredible brand SharkNinja has built, and I am thrilled to join the team during this exciting time for the company," said Mr. Carbone. "I look forward to building upon the momentum of successful product innovation that has been the hallmark of SharkNinja, as we look to further strengthen the brand and deliver long-term growth."

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

Media

Danielle Criscuolo

SharkNinja

DCriscuolo@SharkNinja.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SharkNinja