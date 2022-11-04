Pan-European Hotel Operator Launches in 12 Locations Across Iceland

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A brand new hotel operator, Legendary Hotels and Resorts, will be entering the Icelandic hospitality market over the next two years, with ambitious plans to construct, purchase, or rebrand a portfolio of 12 hotels. The first hotel has already been purchased in Southern Iceland, with a full rebrand to begin early in 2023.

Each venue will meet exacting corporate standards of luxury and convenience, including flexible check-in and check-out times, free high-speed wireless internet as standard, a variety of amenities and home comforts, along with seamless airport transfer for a hassle free end-to-end experience. Hotel guests will also enjoy some of Iceland's finest coffee and wines, mouthwatering international breakfast choices, and the very best professional service from a friendly, experienced team.

CEO and Founder of Legendary Hotels and Resorts, Dmitrijs Stals, has 14 years experience in the hospitality industry, along with an extensive portfolio of successful hospitality investments. Dmitrijs said:

'Now that the worst of the COVID pandemic is behind us, we're optimistic about the growth of the travel industry in the next 5 to 10 years, and have identified a wide range of exciting opportunities for growth within Europe. We're optimistic about the success of our new pan-European project, and are looking forward to surprising, and delighting our customers with beautiful spaces, total comfort, and superior service".

Legendary Hotels and Resorts ehf. is a company incorporated in Reykjavik, Iceland's capital city, and will continue to seek out further opportunities across Northern Europe, and beyond. The tight-knit team cares deeply about the satisfaction and happiness of each and every guest, with each hotel concept created using decades of hospitality industry expertise, along with viability studies conducted by Big Four accounting firms - a safe, and reliable investment, with tons of potential for growth. Watch this space!

Contacts: Madara Kviesite, +3544499999, madara@legendaryhotels.com

