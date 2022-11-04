ASICS SHOWS FUTURE OF WEB3 COMMERCE WITH LAUNCH OF NEW ASICS X SOLANA UI COLLECTION

Featuring custom-made GT-2000™ 11 physical running shoes, exclusively designed to get the Web3 community moving

Available to order globally using USDC on Solana Pay with exclusive ASICS x STEPN NFT airdrop

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASICS today takes a major step forward in its commitment to get the Web3 community moving with the launch of the new ASICS x Solana UI Collection. Featuring custom-made GT-2000™ 11 running shoes, customers will automatically receive a loyalty ASICS Badge NFT with purchase, with a chance to receive an airdrop of a limited number of ASICS x STEPN GT-2000™ NFTs. The shoes are exclusively available to purchase with USDC digital dollar currency via Solana Pay at ui.asics.com and available for pre-order for a limited five-day period from November 4 – 8.

ASICS x Solana UI Collection (PRNewswire)

Exclusively Designed for Everyday Activity

In a move to deliver on ASICS' Web3 mission to create world-class experiences that get the global Web3 community moving, the collection has been exclusively designed for everyday activity. Suitable for all abilities, the GT-2000™ 11 performance running shoe is available in two custom designs: "light mode" and "dark mode". The understated Solana-inspired design comes from the user interfaces (UI) on computer and phone screens to symbolize a healthy balance between screen time and physical activity.

ASICS Shows Future of Web3 Commerce

The first ever globally distributed physical product available to order using USDC on Solana Pay, ASICS has brought the best of physical and digital commerce together to provide a seamless end-to-end customer experience:

Borderless : Anyone in the world can buy as many shoes as they'd like

Instant: Global purchases in USDC digital dollar currency powered exclusively by Solana Pay , a decentralized payment standard and protocol built on Solana

Rewards: Automatically with their purchase, customers receive ASICS Badge NFTs which will unlock access to future tokengated ASICS rewards and experiences

Tokengating: ASICS Badge holders have an opportunity to receive a tokengated airdrop of ASICS x STEPN NFT sneakers, which can be used to play the powerhouse Move and Earn app that brings people to a healthier lifestyle by rewarding them with tokens for being active

Global efficiencies: The limited pre-order window reduces inventory and increases overall efficiencies in the production process - ASICS won't make or ship more products than are purchased

Commenting on ASICS latest announcement, Joe Pace, Director of Web3 and Digital Goods at ASICS says, "The launch of the ASICS x Solana UI Collection is a major step forward for ASICS Web3 commerce. We're proud to leverage Solana Pay and partner with STEPN to help us scale our mission to inspire the global Web3 community to create healthy habits with our products. Building on learnings and successes from our Sunrise Red and Genesis STEPN collections, we're excited to continue delivering world-class Web3 experiences."

"As a first mover in this space, ASICS is leading the industry by showing how customers and brands can come together around tokengated experiences that provide ongoing e-benefits to both sides," said Josh Fried, Head of Payments Business Development at Solana Labs. "Furthermore, by using USDC payments on Solana Pay, ASICS is breaking down geographic barriers to facilitate transactions around the world and showing just how much more can be done with Web3 commerce."

The shoes can be purchased for $200 USDC and are available for pre-order globally now HERE until Nov. 9 at 6:59 AM UTC.

For more information visit ui.asics.com

Notes to Editors:

ABOUT ASICS WEB3

ASICS began their Web3 journey with the minting of the ASICS SUNRISE RED™ NFT Collection in July 2021. Building on successes and learnings, ASICS developed a first-of-its-kind partnership with Move-and Earn app, STEPN, to launch the ASICS X STEPN Origins Collection in April 2022. With the release of the ASICS x Solana UI collection including genesis ASICS Badge NFTs on the Solana blockchain, ASICS is establishing technology to deliver world-class Web3 experiences that inspire physical activity in the Web3 community to promote physical and mental wellbeing.

ABOUT SOLANA

Solana is a blockchain built for mass adoption. It's a high-performance network that is utilized for a range of use cases, including finance, NFTs, payments, and gaming. Solana operates as a single global state machine, and is open, interoperable and decentralized. For more information, please visit https://solana.com.

ABOUT STEPN

Launched in 2021 by Find Satoshi Lab, STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app that merges game elements with exercise. With little barrier to entry, STEPN provides players with a gamified fitness experience regardless of their familiarity with Web3.

STEPN promotes a healthy lifestyle by rewarding players for their daily exercise. Users equipped with NFT sneakers are rewarded for walking, jogging, or running with in-game tokens that can be used to level up Sneakers, mint new sneakers, and more. STEPN aims to nudge millions toward a healthier lifestyle, combat climate change, and connect the public to Web3.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ASICS