WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS NOVEMBER 2022

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As cooler temperatures approach in many places, travellers seeking to escape the fall chill should look no further than The Bahamas. With the addition of even more direct flights, seasonal hotel reopenings in the Out Islands, and a variety of new attractions and events, the destination makes for the perfect tropical escape.

The Bahamas' 'Stingray Whisperer' Video Wins Travel Weekly's Silver Magellan Award — The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism won a Silver Magellan Award under Travel Weekly's "Destination Marketing-Website" category for its "Stingray Whisperer" video. The video is an interview with Keith Cooper — aka Grandfather Stingray — about his work with wild stingrays and his guided tours to see them, which visitors can book through Grand Bahama Island's West End Ecology Tours.

Long Island to Break Ground on New Cruising Port — Long Island is set to develop a $250 million cruise port in partnership with Azul Destinations and Calypso Cove Destinations. The port — which will be called Calypso Cove and is scheduled to open by early 2024 — will be able to accommodate 13,000 cruise passengers daily and will feature a 200-room hotel, golf course, casino, and more.

Bahamasair Launches Direct Flights to Grand Bahama Island — Beginning 17 November, Bahamasair will offer twice-weekly direct flights to Freeport — the second-largest city in The Bahamas — from Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina. The flight will take less than two hours.

Shake Shack to Open in The Bahamas — Shake Shack will make its Caribbean debut in 2023 at Atlantis Paradise Island. Resort guests will be able to order the brand's signature beef burgers and milkshakes in addition to exclusive, destination-inspired menu items only available at Shake Shack Atlantis.

The Cove Eleuthera Reopens with Elevated Experiences — Following the resort's seasonal closure, The Cove Eleuthera will reopen on November 7. Its interiors have been refreshed, and its Freedom Restaurant & Grill was completely refurbished. The resort is also introducing an updated fitness experience featuring a dedicated yoga room that will offer guided lessons.

The Exuma Half Marathon Returns — The Exuma Half Marathon will take place on 12 November 2022 and invites both locals and visitors to participate. Funds raised from the event will benefit one graduating student from the local L.N. Coakley High School. To participate, you can register here.

The Bahamas Wins Big in Caribbean Journal's 2022 Travel Awards — The Bahamas scored several top accolades in Caribbean Journal's 2022 Travel Awards, including "Caribbean Destination of the Year," while Small Hope Bay Lodge in Andros snagged first place in the "Adventure Hotel of the Year" category.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

U.S. Residents Can Travel from Nassau to the Out Islands for Free — U.S. residents should take advantage of a limited-time offer to explore the Out Islands at a discount. Pre-booked hotel stays of four nights or longer at participating Out Island properties will come with two free airline and two free Bahamas Ferry tickets from Nassau. The booking window is now through December 31, 2022, for travel until June 30, 2023.

Save Big with Thanksgiving at Caerula Mar Club — Guests staying at Caerula Mar Club for four nights or more during Thanksgiving will receive 10% off their accommodations and a $100 resort credit, as well as a free holiday dinner prepared by executive chef Carlos Alvarez. The day after Thanksgiving, guests will receive a picnic basket filled with delicious Thanksgiving leftovers to enjoy at the beach. To claim this offer, e-mail Caerula Mar Club at reservations@caerulamar.com.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

PRESS INQUIRIES

