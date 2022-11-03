US LBM ACQUIRES NORTH CAROLINA TRUSS MANUFACTURER COMTECH

National building materials distributor expands product offering in the Carolinas

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Comtech, a manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses located in North Carolina.

Founded in 1970, Comtech manufactures floor and roof trusses and provides engineered wood products to builders in the Carolinas, including Raleigh, Pinehurst and Greenville, and along the coast from Morehead City to Myrtle Beach and Pawley's Island.

Comtech will operate as part of US LBM's Professional Builders Supply, which distributes residential and commercial building materials, such as lumber, siding, trim, doors, windows, decking and railing, to builders and remodelers across the Carolinas. Professional Builders Supply also provides turn-key installation services, including residential roofing and siding.

"The addition of Comtech's truss manufacturing capabilities enhances the strength of US LBM's network in the Carolinas, expanding our service offering and product mix across several key markets in the region," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "With a well-earned reputation for quality and service, we're pleased Comtech is joining US LBM."

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

