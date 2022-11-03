SOYE Foods Targets US Market With Healthy & Artisanal Taiwan-Sourced Pre-Packaged Products

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOYE FOOD CO. LTD (SOYE Foods), a fast-growing manufacturer of pre-packaged food products, announced plans to expand the US market's access to its healthy, artisanal pre-packaged foods and beverages, which are sourced transparently from local farmer's associations.

Catering to a global audience

With a growing focus on adopting healthier practices in both lifestyle and diet,https://www.tateandlyle.com/news/tate-lyle-reveals-key-global-consumer-trends-driving-food-and-beverage-product-innovation customers around the world are taking a keener interest in their food choices and in where their food comes from. SOYE Food's commitment to collaborating with local farmers' associations allows the company to transparently source high-quality, healthy ingredients that it turns into premium pre-packaged foods and beverages—delivering delicacies for consumers to enjoy while providing a global stage for local farmers to shine.

"Healthy, artisanal products should be shared with the world. Thanks to the hard work of our local farmers and our growing network, we are able to share the goodness of Taiwan-made products that are convenient, healthy, transparently sourced, and, more importantly, tasty, with everyone," explained Hsiao Shen Chang(Dicky),Manager of SOYE Foods.

Amid the growing success in Taiwan, the company has also been bolstered by the rising popularity of products such as fish congee and bottled Oolong tea in the US market, making its latest move a logical step to take.

Popular products for the US market

The likes of both Grouper and Milkfish Congee have been selling well in the US market, providing consumers the option of a healthy meal without preservatives, chemical additives, and artificial colors. SOYE Foods also ensures that the ingredients used are top quality so that the congee is packed with high nutrition and low in calories. Furthermore, the packaging was designed for convenient consumption without a complicated preparation process, making it suitable for individuals that seek both a healthier lifestyle and a hassle-free experience.

SOYE Food's bottled Oolong tea has also garnered a large following for its flavor and smoothness of taste, made possible with the high-quality and premium tea leaves sourced from local farmer's associations. High in fiber and low in sugar and sodium, the phenolic content in the Oolong tea is also much higher in comparison to other tea in the current market, making it the perfect healthy choice for all. Other products, such as pre-cooked red beans and taro, are also produced using fresh and natural ingredients and contain no preservatives, chemical additives, and artificial colors.

Green business

Sustainability is also a key aspect for SOYE Foods, and the company has been utilizing recyclable tinplate for several canned products. As a firm believer in protecting the planet, the company is also shifting towards using corn silk instead of plastic packaging, even at added costs.

Having achieved FDA, Halal, HACCP, and ISO 22000 certifications for the global markets, SOYE Foods is well poised to make good on its promise to show the world the benefits of healthy, artisanal pre-packaged products sourced transparently from local farmers.

To learn more, please visit the official SOYE Food website at https://soyefoodcoltd.en.taiwantrade.com/ or https://www.soyefood.com/index.php .

About SOYE Foods

Song Ye (SOYE) Foods was founded in 1989 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, initially with ice products and grass jelly as its foundation, and has actively expanded its offerings since. The company integrates and cooperates with various farmers' associations to diversify the development of local raw materials and implement product research and development, production, quality control and design marketing across its product range. The organization's belief and future goal are to produce good quality products and share with the world 100% Taiwan-processed agricultural products.

