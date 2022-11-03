Sapiens Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Summary Results for Third Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
% Change
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
% Change
Revenue
$119
$117.8
1.0 %
$119
$118.4
0.5 %
Gross Profit
$50.3
$48.3
4.1 %
$53.5
$53.4
0.2 %
Gross Margin
42.2 %
41.0 %
120 bps
45.0 %
45.1 %
-10 bps
Operating Income
$16.6
$16.2
2.1 %
$20.9
$21.0
-0.6 %
Operating Margin
13.9 %
13.8 %
10 bps
17.6 %
17.7 %
-10 bps
Net Income (*)
$13.4
$13.3
0.9 %
$16.9
$17.0
-0.6 %
Diluted EPS
$0.24
$0.24
0.0 %
$0.30
$0.31
-3.2 %
(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "Our revenue reached $119 million, and on a constant currency basis, we grew by 8%. Operating profit this quarter reached $20.9 million, representing an operating margin of 17.6%. This quarter, we delivered solid results excluding the currency headwind. Sapiens' business model proves itself with continued growth and improved profitability, with a diversified product platform containing core systems in P&C, Life & Annuity and various business applications delivered on the cloud. We have a global presence with both onshore and offshore operations."
Mr. Al-Dor continued, "Today, we are revising our 2022 revenue guidance to a new range of $472 to $478 million from $480 to $485 million, primarily due to delays in signing new deals caused by macroeconomics and the impact of foreign exchange. The new revenue guidance reflects annual growth of 2.5%, and on a constant currency basis a growth of 8.4%. Despite the continuous weakening of the European currencies versus the dollar, we are reaffirming our profit margin guidance range of 17.5%-17.7%."
Management will host a conference call and webcast today, November 3rd, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (3:30 pm in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.
Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:
North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-5108
The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/sapiensq3-2022. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.
Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.
About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Investor Contact
Dina Vince
Media Contact
Tally Kaplan Porat
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
118,996
117,812
355,273
341,810
Cost of revenue
68,721
69,512
205,415
202,630
Gross profit
50,275
48,300
149,858
139,180
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
14,804
13,767
43,405
40,122
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
18,919
18,316
56,443
57,302
Total operating expenses
33,723
32,083
99,848
97,424
Operating income
16,552
16,217
50,010
41,756
Financial and other expenses, net
(82)
(72)
2,038
512
Taxes on income
2,893
2,923
8,342
7,560
Net income
13,741
13,366
39,630
33,684
Attributable to non-controlling interest
348
97
401
177
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
13,393
13,269
39,229
33,507
Basic earnings per share
0.25
0.24
0.72
0.61
Diluted earnings per share
0.24
0.24
0.71
0.60
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
55,124
54,787
55,109
54,732
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
55,581
55,611
55,595
55,564
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP revenue
118,996
117,812
355,273
341,810
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
23
630
69
1,889
Non-GAAP revenue
119,019
118,442
355,342
343,699
GAAP gross profit
50,275
48,300
149,858
139,180
Revenue adjustment
23
630
69
1,889
Amortization of capitalized software
1,442
1,920
4,323
5,595
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,806
2,563
5,446
7,697
Non-GAAP gross profit
53,546
53,413
159,696
154,361
GAAP operating income
16,552
16,217
50,010
41,756
Gross profit adjustments
3,271
5,113
9,838
15,181
Capitalization of software development
(1,492)
(2,064)
(4,859)
(5,655)
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,269
1,342
3,668
4,066
Stock-based compensation
1,141
657
3,201
3,527
Acquisition-related costs *)
161
(246)
561
938
Non-GAAP operating income
20,902
21,019
62,419
59,813
GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
13,393
13,269
39,229
33,507
Operating income adjustments
4,350
4,802
12,408
18,057
Taxes on income
(872)
(1,095)
(2,489)
(3,707)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
16,871
16,976
49,148
47,857
(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP operating profit
16,552
16,217
50,010
41,756
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
23
630
69
1,889
Amortization of capitalized software
1,442
1,920
4,323
5,595
Amortization of other intangible assets
3,075
3,905
9,114
11,763
Capitalization of software development
(1,492)
(2,064)
(4,859)
(5,655)
Stock-based compensation
1,141
657
3,201
3,527
Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs
161
(246)
561
938
Non-GAAP operating profit
20,902
21,019
62,419
59,813
Depreciation
1,134
1,125
3,208
3,371
Adjusted EBITDA
22,036
22,144
65,627
63,184
Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Revenues
119,019
118,605
117,718
119,854
118,442
Gross profit
53,546
53,207
52,943
53,933
53,413
Operating income
20,902
20,747
20,770
21,590
21,019
Adjusted EBITDA
22,036
21,681
21,910
23,579
22,144
Net income to Sapiens' shareholders
16,871
14,979
17,298
17,681
16,976
Diluted earnings per share
0.30
0.27
0.31
0.32
0.31
Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
North America
49,555
48,154
49,009
48,872
48,952
Europe
56,887
59,868
59,267
62,416
59,707
Rest of the World
12,577
10,583
9,442
8,566
9,783
Total
119,019
118,605
117,718
119,854
118,442
Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Cash-flow from operating activities
4,405
6,615
18,330
27,386
14,556
Increase in capitalized software development costs
(1,492)
(1,621)
(1,746)
(2,256)
(2,064)
Capital expenditures
(1,047)
(803)
(453)
(801)
(1,082)
Free cash-flow
1,866
4,191
16,131
24,329
11,410
Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)
-
-
-
407
477
Adjusted free cash-flow
1,866
4,191
16,131
24,736
11,887
(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities
(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
Reconciliation of Revenue Growth as Reported on GAAP Basis to Revenue Growth
on a Constant Currency Basis
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Revenue growth %
As reported
Currency Impact
Constant Currency Basis
North America
1.2 %
-
1.2 %
Europe
(4.7) %
(14.8) %
10.0 %
Rest of the world
28.6 %
(0.9) %
29.5 %
Total
0.5 %
(7.5) %
8.0 %
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Revenue growth %
As reported
Currency Impact
Constant Currency Basis
North America
4.4 %
-
4.4 %
Europe
(0.6) %
(10.4) %
9.8 %
Rest of the world
24.6 %
(0.6) %
25.2 %
Total
3.4 %
(5.4) %
8.8 %
* Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period revenues in local currency into U.S dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.
* Due to the significant impact of the currencies fluctuations this year on our reported revenues, we are providing the above information by region on a constant currency basis for this quarter and the remaining of 2022. We are not committing at this time to continue providing such information in the future.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
U.S. dollars in thousands
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
146,916
190,243
Short-term bank deposit
20,000
20,000
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
89,992
76,261
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
12,231
13,841
Total current assets
269,139
300,345
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
12,421
14,458
Severance pay fund
4,267
5,954
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
315,454
343,283
Operating lease right-of-use assets
34,267
43,665
Other long-term assets
6,607
7,288
Total long-term assets
373,016
414,648
TOTAL ASSETS
642,155
714,993
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
11,772
5,008
Current maturities of Series B Debentures
19,796
19,796
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
70,412
76,450
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
9,161
10,827
Deferred revenue
32,110
39,614
Total current liabilities
143,251
151,695
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Series B Debentures, net of current maturities
59,251
78,986
Deferred tax liabilities
14,000
15,360
Other long-term liabilities
11,903
12,144
Long-term operating lease liabilities
29,338
38,751
Redeemable non-controlling interest
88
101
Accrued severance pay
7,166
9,236
Total long-term liabilities
121,746
154,578
EQUITY
377,158
408,720
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
642,155
714,993
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
For the Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
39,630
33,684
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
16,645
20,729
Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures
61
76
Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment
27
(60)
Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees
3,201
3,527
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
(21,386)
(14,673)
Deferred tax liabilities, net
(978)
(3,777)
Other operating assets
5,475
12,122
Trade payables
7,527
3,520
Other operating liabilities
(15,122)
(1,292)
Deferred revenues
(5,686)
(810)
Accrued severance pay, net
(44)
110
Net cash provided by operating activities
29,350
53,156
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,334)
(2,985)
Proceeds from (Investment in) deposits
(133)
(9,989)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
31
1,112
Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(3,467)
831
Capitalized software development costs
(4,859)
(5,655)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(10,762)
(16,686)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from employee stock options exercised
-
1,028
Distribution of dividend
(38,579)
(20,255)
Repayment of Series B Debenture
(19,796)
(19,796)
Payment of contingent considerations
-
(926)
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
-
(990)
Dividend to non-controlling interest
-
(31)
Net cash used in financing activities
(58,375)
(40,970)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(3,540)
(3,347)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(43,327)
(7,847)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
190,243
152,561
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
146,916
144,714
Debentures Covenants
As of September 30, 2022, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:
Covenant 1
- Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
- Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $374.8 million.
Covenant 2
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (29.38)%.
Covenant 3
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the three last quarters) is below 5.5.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the three last quarters) is equal to (0.96).
Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg
View original content:
SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation