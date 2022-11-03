MYSTERY TACKLE BOX SERVES UP CHRISTMAS MIRACLES WITH 12 DAYS OF FISHMAS ADVENT CALENDAR EXCLUSIVELY AT WALMART

The perfect gift for anglers of all ages, the Mystery Tackle Box Fishmas Advent Calendar delivers 12 days of fishing joy for a second year in a row!

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catch Co., a fishing brand, content, and commerce platform, as well as the creator of the popular Mystery Tackle Box monthly subscription box, today announced the release of the 2nd annual 12 Days of Fishmas Advent Calendar , available exclusively at Walmart starting now through the holiday season.

The Mystery Tackle Box 12 Days of Fishmas Advent Calendar is the ideal gift for anglers who enjoy the excitement of trying new products. Featuring 12 days of hand-selected fishing products, fishing decals and a $1,000 sweepstakes, this fishing gift is perfect for all ages. The calendar, which is available now for purchase, is sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and on walmart.com and retails for $24.97.

"Following up on the massive success of our 2021 Advent Calendar we wanted to keep the best parts of this box while also adding some fresh new elements," said Ross Gordon, founder and CEO of Catch Co. "The 2022 version of 12 Days of Fishmas Advent Calendar is packed with value in terms of mystery lures, as well as fishing decals and a chance to win $1,000 in prizes. This is the ultimate way for anglers to countdown to Christmas!"

The Mystery Tackle Box 12 Days of Fishmas Advent Calendar includes everything on an angler's wish list, such as lures, terminal tackle, and more. Just like Catch Co.'s Mystery Tackle Box subscription service, the products included complement the needs of any angler, from novice to expert.

The Mystery Tackle Box 12 Days of Fishmas Advent Calendar is available at walmart.com and all Walmart locations, while supplies last.

To learn more about Mystery Tackle Box, view its content and explore species specific subscriptions and gifts to help anglers catch more fish, visit mysterytacklebox.com. Follow along with other anglers on the brand's @MysteryTackleBox social channels on all platforms.

About Catch Co.

Founded in 2012 by fishing enthusiast Ross Gordon, Catch Co. is on a mission to 'rescue humanity from the indoors' with the best products, content, and shopping experiences in all of fishing. Catch Co. is best known for its innovative commerce brands Mystery Tackle Box, the original monthly subscription box of lures and tackle, and Karl's Bait & Tackle, a membership-based ecommerce platform. For more information and inspiration to get outside, visit mysterytacklebox.com or shopkarls.com .

