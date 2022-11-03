Mediafly Advances Revenue Intelligence Capabilities, Extends Game-Changing Deal Inspection with In-Platform Coaching

The Combination of Forecasting, Enablement and Conversation Intelligence Empowers B2B Enterprises to Cut Sales Tech Costs by 30% or More

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediafly, the leader in Revenue Enablement, today introduced new Enterprise Revenue Intelligence capabilities connecting sales coaching to forecasting, pipeline management and sales execution in a single platform. The latest release improves sales productivity, predictability and coaching while reducing the costs associated with siloed technology, saving customers an average of 30% or more.

As B2B revenue teams increasingly look for unified platforms that connect people, processes and technology, Mediafly is delivering an integrated solution that natively combines coaching, content, intelligence, value and engagement at every stage of the buyer's journey. The result is data-driven enablement: The ability to understand how to win and train your teams to execute using proven strategies and tools.

Key features now available to Mediafly Intelligence360 customers include:

Advanced Deal Inspection: Inspect all activity from all revenue teams in a single view, including campaigns, content, calls, emails, meetings, stage changes, and product usage. Spot risk at a glance with Energy Scores; pinpoint coaching opportunities and ensure reps are focused on the right deals.

Call Plans & Coaching Accountability: Scale coaching programs with customizable scorecards, Smart Alerts, skills heat maps, topic identification and more. Quickly move from KPI reviews to skill development, using structured coaching plans to drive measurable improvement across key skills, including discovery, active listening, sales process adherence, budget and authority.

Rep Performance Management: Track quota attainment, pipeline generation, activities, and other critical milestones across the revenue process. If you can measure it, you can set goals around it.

Forecasting: Automate your forecast process, improve deal inspection and forecast based on any object (e.g., pipeline, in-period, segments, product lines, etc.) to eliminate end-of-quarter surprises and ensure predictability across your business.

"Today's revenue leaders train their teams off one dashboard, inspect their pipelines and roll up forecasts in another, and report to the board in a third, fourth or even fifth platform. Meanwhile, reps and CSMs manage their accounts in yet another siloed solution. This is not only counterproductive, it's expensive," said James Davison, chief product officer of Mediafly. "With Revenue360, revenue teams get true data-driven enablement that eliminates the need to connect the dots, processes and tools on their own. The result is faster sales cycles, higher ACV, more wins, and significant cost savings."

The new release represents the completed integration of ExecVision (acquired in Q2 2022), incorporating in-platform scorecards, Smart Alerts and coaching plans at no additional cost. This announcement comes on the heels of Mediafly's recent acquisition of Aptology, adding Talent Intelligence to the Revenue360 platform.

To learn more about Revenue Intelligence by Mediafy and the opportunity to reduce sales tech costs, visit www.mediafly.com .

About Mediafly:

Mediafly is the intelligent revenue enablement platform B2B teams rely on to understand, predict, coach, and execute at the highest levels. Organizations worldwide, including PepsiCo, Disney, Brightcove, Comscore, and Sealed Air, turn to Mediafly to engage audiences and motivate confident purchase decisions — ultimately taking back control of the buyer journey. From interactive content to sales training, predictive forecasting to value selling, Mediafly's Revenue360 platform helps customers close more deals faster, accelerating pipeline and growth. Mediafly is proud to consistently be named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and Crain's Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit Mediafly.com or follow @Mediafly for more information.

