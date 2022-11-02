U.S. Legal Support Recognized as One of Comparably's Happiest Workplaces

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, proudly announced today the company's recognition as one of the nation's happiest workplaces by leading workplace culture site, Comparably. The annual Comparably Awards recognizes the top 100 companies with the happiest employees. For 2022, U.S. Legal Support was ranked as one of the Top 100 Large Companies (organizations with 500 employees or more) with the highest self-reported levels of employee happiness.

"As CEO, I recognize employees are the heart and soul of our company. We've been working hard to put employees at the forefront of U.S. Legal Support, and it is nice to see these efforts recognized by those who mean the most – our employees," said U.S. Legal Support CEO, Jimmie Bridwell. "As the only litigation support services provider on this prestigious list, we're honored to lead our industry in employee well-being."

"Our organization believes we serve our clients best when we first serve one another, and we're excited to see this value resonate with the people who make our company such a special place," said Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Jessica Frost. "From our prioritization of mental health care to crisis relief funds, to engaging with our remote employees in addition to onsite engagements, U.S. Legal Support aspires to lead with honesty, transparency, and kindness."

Launched in late 2017, the Comparably awards are an annual series that highlights the best CEOs and places to work by those who know best – employees. Based solely on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com on a combination of factors that contribute to happiness at work (positive environment, fair pay, great benefits, excitement about work & co-workers, clear company goals & investment in them, pride in company), each answer is then given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. The final data set of winners are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies within a 12-month period.

"The companies on our top 100 list are rock stars at creating a work environment where employees can thrive," said Comparably's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Nazar. "U.S. Legal Support demonstrates that an organization in the demanding legal industry can still create a happy work environment that prioritizes wellness and work-life balance."

This year, U.S. Legal Support received the award alongside companies such as HubSpot, Adobe, Google, Facebook, and more.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with the goal of becoming the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Nearly three decades later, we're one of the leading providers of litigation support services and the only company to provide a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services to law firms, major corporations, and insurance companies nationwide. With on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in 2,700 cities across the country and a robust digital infrastructure, we can accommodate your litigation support needs quickly, comfortably, and safely from anywhere in the country. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit the company's website at: www.uslegalsupport.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party employee review site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies, salary reports, and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit Comparably News.

