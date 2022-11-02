Book Release - Blood of a Novice

HICKORY, N.C., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestselling epic fantasy author Davis Ashura is set to release the 12th book in The Anchored Worlds Universe. Blood of a Novice drops on Amazon and Audible on November 8th.

The Hickory, North Carolina resident and full-time practicing physician has found wild success with his time shifting stories that overlap within the same universe, but in different realities. This book kicks off his latest fantasy series called The Eternal Ephemera, which overlaps with his other series in unexpected ways.

Davis Ashura's books are primarily available on Amazon as both physical books and digital downloads and Audible as audiobooks, but they have also recently hit the shelves in some booksellers including Barnes & Noble, both in-store and online.

Ashura says about this latest work; "I'm excited by where the story is headed because ultimately, it's about how internal struggles can highlight external conflict. Plus, the magic is a lot of fun."

For more information on Davis Ashura, The Anchored Worlds, Blood of a Novice, or The Eternal Ephemera, visit www.davisashura.com.

What other authors are saying:

Heartwarming and with characters I could root for and cry with. I can wholeheartedly recommend this epic novel, for it has captured my heart in ways very few novels do.

–ML Spencer, bestselling author of Dragon Mage

Blood of a Novice absolutely rocks! It's like if someone took a grown-up character from The Goonies or Stand By Me and turned them into a badass magical action hero in a universe where the world itself gets cancer and spawns demons from the tumors. Oh, and did I mention there was a talking panda? Because there's a talking panda.

–John Bierce, author of Mage Errant

Heartfelt, gripping, and featuring a fascinating advancement system, Blood of a Novice is everything you could want from a magic academy novel.

–Phil Tucker, bestselling author of Bastion

Ashura has an almost supernatural knack for creating fascinating characters and setting them on exciting journeys in fantastic worlds, including at a wonderfully realized military/magic school. I loved it, and highly recommend it to any and all fans of fantasy adventure.

–Dyrk Ashton, bestselling author of Paternus

