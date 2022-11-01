ONEOK Announces Change to Earnings Conference Call Dial-In Information for Third Quarter 2022 Results Scheduled for November 2, 2022

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) announced that it has changed the dial-in and replay information of its previously announced third quarter 2022 earnings conference call scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10 a.m. Central Daylight Time). The call also will be carried live on ONEOK's website.

The new dial-in and replay information are as follows:

To participate in the telephone conference call, dial 1-877-883-0383, entry number 5850390, or log on to www.oneok.com.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, for 90 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 1-877-344-7529, access code 8152004.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com .

Analyst Contact: Andrew Ziola

918-588-7683 Media Contact: Brad Borror

918-588-7582

