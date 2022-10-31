Specialty Networks Announces Leadership Transition, Naming Shailendra Sharma CEO and David Coury Executive Chairman

CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Networks, LLC ("Specialty Networks"), a portfolio company of Linden Capital Partners, announced that its founder and CEO, David Coury, will be moving into the Executive Chairman of the Board role while Shailendra Sharma will become the next CEO and a member of the Board of Directors. Shailendra has been working closely with David as President of Specialty Networks for the past two years on company's strategy and direction.

"I am incredibly proud of the clinical and economic value we have brought to independent physician practices and industry partners in urology, from our beginnings as UroGPO in 2013 to the dramatic growth of the membership and, more recently, expansion into gastroenterology and rheumatology," stated David. "In my new role, I look forward to focusing on the long-term vision for Specialty Networks and spending more time with members and partners while balancing my time on family and community interests, starting with SoNaR for CLE with the mission to bring more African American men to get screened for prostate cancer in the City of Cleveland – a cause near and dear to my heart."

"Our network, our partners, and our organization are in great hands with Shailendra, who is supported by our same dedicated team. Specialty Networks remains focused on helping providers get every patient to the right care at the right time and thereby creating clinical and economic value for everyone involved," said David. "Joining as President of PPS Analytics in June of 2019 prior to taking on the role of President of Specialty Networks in December of 2020, Shailendra has already played a key leadership role for Specialty Networks in evolving our technology, real-world data, and research strategies for the benefit of physician practices and industry partners. I am confident that Shailendra will continue to take our organization forward and have a tremendous impact on our members and partners but most importantly, the patients they serve."

"The voice of our members and partners continues to guide us," said Shailendra Sharma. "David has given us mission clarity and a solid foundation upon which we look to build and expand our provider and industry solutions that bring value to our members and partners. We are grateful for David's vision and leadership over the years and will continue to seek his guidance as we shape the next chapter for Specialty Networks. Our relationship with member practices and industry partners is unique; it allows us to work together to drive better patient care and thereby create clinical and economic value for our network. We look forward to continuing to build technology and technology-enabled solutions that enable our members and partners to improve patient outcomes across urology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and possibly more specialties."

Specialty Networks ("SN") is an integrated, multi-specialty platform with GPOs (Group Purchasing Organizations), Life Sciences, and Research solutions in urology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology. SN solutions include patient population health management, patient engagement, clinical research, and workflow automation technologies to achieve Center of Excellence in Standards of Care, Clinical Research, Practice Operations, and Value-based Care. SN leverages the power of its network, represented by over 8,500 providers, to help independent physician practices, industry, wholesalers/distributors, payers, and policymakers improve patient outcomes. Learn more about Specialty Networks at www.specialtynetworks.com.

Specialty Networks is a portfolio company of Linden Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 40 healthcare companies encompassing over 200 total transactions. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

