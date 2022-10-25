NEW HAMPTONS TOWNHOMES ARE SELLING QUICKLY

Saunders & Associates agents Ed Bruehl and Jennifer Wilson secure deals on 17 of 34 new Hamptons townhomes

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamptons-based Saunders & Associates ' agents Ed Bruehl and Jennifer Wilson have secured over $40M in deals selling luxury townhomes ranging from $2.1M to $2.9M at Watermill Crossing. Slated for completion in Fall 2023 and located in the heart of the Hamptons, Watermill Crossing is the only new luxury townhome development within the Hamptons.

The excitement is unmistakable, and with consistent buyer interest, Ed and Jennifer see no signs of it slowing. A year from completion, the project is off to a great start, with 17 of the 34 townhomes under contract. Ed adds, "The success of this project is directly attributable to the developer's focus on building quality new homes in a safe community and pricing it perfectly for the new post-covid buyer who wants a year-round easy-living lifestyle."

Developed by JS Squared, Watermill Crossing features 34 luxurious townhomes designed by McDonough & Conroy Architects, with townhomes ranging from 2,500 to 2,800 sq. ft., offering 3 to 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. Watermill Crossing is being built by Racanelli Construction, with landscape design by Araiys Design of Southampton. Common area interior spaces were created by Mabley Handler Interior Design.

Each townhome boasts European custom Italian designed kitchens with Sub Zero/Bosch appliances, Wolf 6 Burner 36" Gas Ranges, white high gloss cabinets, white oak wide-wood floors, and natural gas fireplaces. Charming neighborhood character created with thoughtful landscaping and park-like grounds, sidewalks, red cedar shingled roofs, cedar shingle/white batten siding, and private fenced backyards. Additional amenities on the property include a centrally located clubhouse featuring a fitness room, locker rooms with showers, a great room and lounge with card tables, a food prep area, and a wet bar. A patio surrounds an oversized pool and spa. There are charging stations for electric vehicles.

Spanning 6.4 acres, Watermill Crossing is a new development at 66 Nowedonah Avenue, just off Montauk Highway, near the prestigious Parrish Art Museum. Located between Southampton and Bridgehampton, Water Mill is a hamlet in the Town of Southampton on Long Island and was listed as the fourteenth most expensive ZIP code in the United States by Forbes in 2022, with a $3.745M median sale price. Water Mill is the only hamlet on Long Island with both a watermill and a windmill. The 17th-century grist mill from which Water Mill takes its name is a short distance from the townhomes and is still maintained as a museum. The mill is emblematic of this hamlet's quaint character.

"There are not many new area developments, and this is one of the most exciting real estate opportunities in the Hamptons," said Andrew Saunders, President of Saunders & Associates, the leading real estate brokerage firm in the Hamptons. "We are delighted to see how well received these townhomes have been by local and international buyers."

"This new Hamptons development is creating quite a buzz around the country and the world, as reaching buyers beyond the Hamptons has been frequent and reoccurring," Jen noted and added, "We formed partnerships with brokers in Miami and Internationally, and the interest has been awesome as the global buyer wants luxury community living."

These savvy buyers appreciate the underlying value, and with more than half of the units already in contract—now is an excellent time to learn about this unique Hamptons offering.

The Watermill Crossing: www.TheWatermillCrossing.com

Saunders & Associates: www.Saunders.com

Ed Bruehl: EBruehl@saunders.com || (646) 752-1233

Jennifer Wilson: JWilson@saunders.com || (631) 219-2771

Water Mill Crossing Luxury Townhomes in The Hamptons (PRNewswire)

