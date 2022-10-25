AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30, 2022.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.51 %
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28
0.75 %
3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.67 %
4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.66 %
5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.64 %
6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.56 %
7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
0.53 %
8) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30
0.50 %
9) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29
0.49 %
10) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 8.678%, 04/15/35
0.49 %
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
7.30 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.15 %
Energy
4.84 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
3.88 %
Basic
3.55 %
Communications - Telecommunications
3.49 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
3.33 %
Services
3.24 %
Capital Goods
3.22 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
3.12 %
Technology
2.99 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.42 %
Transportation - Services
1.04 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.70 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.63 %
Other Industrial
0.17 %
SUBTOTAL
50.07 %
Credit Default Swaps
22.51 %
Financial Institutions
Finance
2.08 %
Banking
1.97 %
REITs
1.10 %
Brokerage
1.03 %
Insurance
0.63 %
Other Finance
0.61 %
SUBTOTAL
7.42 %
Utility
Electric
0.50 %
Other Utility
0.15 %
Natural Gas
0.04 %
SUBTOTAL
0.69 %
SUBTOTAL
80.69 %
Interest Rate Futures
13.33 %
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
3.02 %
Insurance
1.55 %
Finance
0.63 %
REITs
0.27 %
Brokerage
0.12 %
Other Finance
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
5.62 %
Industrial
Basic
1.01 %
Energy
0.85 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.73 %
Communications - Media
0.49 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.47 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.35 %
Technology
0.34 %
Capital Goods
0.33 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.25 %
Other Industrial
0.20 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.19 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11 %
Transportation - Services
0.04 %
Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
5.38 %
SUBTOTAL
11.00 %
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
4.58 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.44 %
Agency Fixed Rate
0.37 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.37 %
SUBTOTAL
5.76 %
Bank Loans
Industrial
Communications - Telecommunications
0.82 %
Technology
0.79 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.71 %
Capital Goods
0.56 %
Energy
0.50 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.38 %
Other Industrial
0.33 %
Communications - Media
0.25 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.15 %
Services
0.12 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.09 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.05 %
SUBTOTAL
4.75 %
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.27 %
Finance
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.30 %
Utility
Electric
0.21 %
SUBTOTAL
0.21 %
SUBTOTAL
5.26 %
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.24 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.80 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.75 %
Energy
0.70 %
Capital Goods
0.44 %
Technology
0.19 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.13 %
Communications - Media
0.10 %
Services
0.04 %
Transportation - Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
4.41 %
Utility
Electric
0.59 %
SUBTOTAL
0.59 %
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.08 %
Banking
0.06 %
Insurance
0.04 %
Finance
0.02 %
Other Finance
0.01 %
SUBTOTAL
0.21 %
SUBTOTAL
5.21 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.18 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
0.83 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
5.04 %
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
4.61 %
SUBTOTAL
4.61 %
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
3.64 %
Credit Default Swaps
0.28 %
SUBTOTAL
3.92 %
Global Governments
2.93 %
Common Stocks
1.09 %
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.71 %
SUBTOTAL
0.71 %
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.49 %
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.21 %
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.21 %
SUBTOTAL
0.21 %
Asset-Backed Securities
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.08 %
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.11 %
Warrants
0.08 %
Interest Rate Swaps
-0.01 %
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
-0.06 %
SUBTOTAL
-0.06 %
Total Return Swaps
-0.40 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-5.11 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Cash
5.52 %
Funds and Investment Trusts
1.11 %
SUBTOTAL
6.63 %
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-13.94 %
Swap Offsets
-27.76 %
SUBTOTAL
-41.70 %
TOTAL
100.00 %
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
70.86 %
United Kingdom
3.62 %
France
2.39 %
Canada
2.07 %
Luxembourg
1.84 %
Germany
1.71 %
Brazil
1.59 %
Mexico
1.14 %
Italy
1.03 %
Spain
1.03 %
Dominican Republic
0.65 %
India
0.65 %
Switzerland
0.65 %
Sweden
0.56 %
Australia
0.55 %
Bahrain
0.53 %
Netherlands
0.52 %
Colombia
0.50 %
Israel
0.48 %
Hong Kong
0.47 %
Finland
0.44 %
Macau
0.41 %
Oman
0.40 %
Cote D'Ivoire
0.37 %
Nigeria
0.36 %
Peru
0.33 %
Angola
0.31 %
China
0.30 %
Indonesia
0.25 %
Senegal
0.25 %
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.24 %
Ireland
0.23 %
Gabon
0.19 %
Egypt
0.16 %
South Africa
0.16 %
Denmark
0.15 %
Ukraine
0.15 %
Zambia
0.15 %
Ghana
0.14 %
Ecuador
0.12 %
Argentina
0.11 %
Japan
0.11 %
Turkey
0.11 %
El Salvador
0.10 %
Guatemala
0.07 %
Jamaica
0.07 %
Venezuela
0.07 %
Chile
0.05 %
Belgium
0.04 %
Bermuda
0.04 %
Kuwait
0.04 %
Panama
0.04 %
Morocco
0.03 %
Cayman Islands
0.02 %
Czech Republic
0.02 %
Norway
0.02 %
Trinidad and Tobago
0.02 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
1.09 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
99.86 %
Euro
0.15 %
Canadian Dollar
0.11 %
Norwegian Krone
0.02 %
Argentine Peso
0.01 %
Japanese Yen
0.01 %
South Korean Won
0.01 %
New Zealand Dollar
0.01 %
Polish Zloty
0.01 %
Brazilian Real
-0.01 %
Mexican Peso
-0.01 %
Pound Sterling
-0.05 %
Colombian Peso
-0.12 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
7.68 %
AA
0.45 %
A
1.02 %
BBB
13.14 %
BB
40.05 %
B
27.01 %
CCC
7.32 %
CC
0.31 %
C
0.09 %
D
0.01 %
Not Rated
4.72 %
Short Term Investments
1.11 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-5.11 %
N/A
2.20 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
2.15 %
1 To 5 Years
42.32 %
5 To 10 Years
45.22 %
10 To 20 Years
3.07 %
20 To 30 Years
5.12 %
More than 30 Years
0.95 %
Other
1.17 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.49 %
Average Bond Price:
84.74
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:*
34.43 %
Preferred Stock:
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
0.00 %
Total Fund Leverage:
34.43 %
Average Maturity:
6.88 Years
Effective Duration:
4.52 Years
Total Net Assets:
$874.19 Million
Net Asset Value:
$10.14
Total Number of Holdings:
1,628
Portfolio Turnover:
40.00 %
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.