Ross-Simons, America's Favorite Jeweler, Announces the Addition of Two New Fine Jewelry Brands to Its Portfolio

CRANSTON, R.I., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross-Simons, a division of Luxury Brand Holdings Inc. is expanding its reach and target market through the launch of two new brands, RS Pure and Canaria. Well known for offering "Fine Jewelry at Fabulous Prices," Ross-Simons is expanding on its 70-year legacy with the introduction of brands designed to reach a broader consumer base. The new lines offer two distinct brand experiences and will draw from a heritage of excellence in design, global sourcing and direct-to-consumer distribution of fine jewelry.

RS Pure, with its tagline "Authentic You", is designed for women who want to create their signature stye with minimalist fine jewelry. Meant for mixing and matching, stacking and layering, the simple and elegant designs from RS Pure are perfect for people looking to express their individuality in all settings. Designed with 14kt gold, natural diamonds, and genuine gemstones, RS Pure offers customers simple yet standout pieces that last a lifetime. The brand will feature new items to shop every week with the same quality and great pricing that Ross-Simons is known for. "We believe that launching RS Pure aligns perfectly with a new type of fine jewelry customer who wants an elevated experience, amazing quality and fair pricing. Fine jewelry has taken on a new identity for many consumers, and we want to make stylish and timeless pieces that people can wear every day and feel represents them authentically," said Jim Speltz, CEO of Luxury Brand Holdings. RS Pure can be found online at the newly launched RSPure.com .

Canaria is a line of fine jewelry in 10kt gold created for men and women with active lifestyles who want to incorporate gold jewelry within their daily routines. Canaria is available at a very accessible price point while providing the worry-free wear and durability of 10kt gold. The brand tagline is "Real Gold You Live In." It allows people the freedom to wear gold in all the moments that make life real, fun and vibrant, without having to worry about tarnishing or wear and tear. Drawing from the expertise of the merchant team at Ross-Simons, Canaria offers consumers unique designs that were historically only available in 14kt and 18kt options. The Canaria brand is offered for sale via its premium partnership with Amazon .

The introduction of RS Pure and Canaria brings two new options to fine jewelry consumers who want to celebrate individuality and experience the quality and one-of-a-kind essential designs that Ross-Simons is known for.

About Ross-Simons: A leader in direct-to-consumer retailing, Ross-Simons specializes in offering unique and proprietary designs at consumer-friendly prices alongside a deep selection of classics such as diamond tennis bracelets and gold necklaces. Ross-Simons has delivered fabulous jewelry and provided exceptional service to millions of satisfied customers for over 70 years.

