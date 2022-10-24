Ocado Retail selects Centrical to Enhance Employee Engagement and Improve Frontline, Backoffice, and Support Staff Experiences

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrical, an industry leader in workforce engagement management solutions, is pleased to announce that Ocado, the world's largest dedicated online supermarket, has entered a multi-year partnership with Centrical to enhance and maintain colleague engagement, while improving the employee experience for front-line, back-office and support staff.

Ocado Retail selects Centrical to Improve Frontline, Back office, and Support Staff Experiences (PRNewswire)

Based in the heart of Sunderland, UK, Ocado's customer hub is a successful combination of award-winning customer service and unrivalled customer data. The hub, recent winners of the UK National Contact Centre Awards Contact Centre of the Year, is well known for its effective colleague engagement programmes.

Paul Greenwood, Director of Customer Hub said "Here at Ocado's Customer Hub, we're committed to delivering the absolute best experience for our customers, as well as our employees. We're delighted to be working with Centrical to enhance our employee experience since we know that an engaged and motivated workforce can have a direct correlation to happy customers and can truly transform business impact and results."

From the outset, the Centrical platform will integrate seamlessly with their existing and planned technology and communication platforms, their extensive and market-leading quality and coaching frameworks and provide an engaging experience for new starters through to their most experienced hires.

Gal Rimon, CEO and Founder of Centrical said, "We were really pleased to meet Ocado earlier this year at The Forum's Annual Planning Conference. Over the past few months, our teams have worked closely together to understand our respective businesses, and the impact of even greater colleague engagement within their award-winning customer hub. I am personally looking forward to a strong working partnership with Ocado and learning from this innovative company in the months and years ahead."

About Ocado Retail

Ocado.com (operated by Ocado Retail) is the world's largest dedicated online supermarket and is a joint venture between Marks & Spencer Group and Ocado Group.

Over 860,000 active customers benefit from an unbeatable range of over 50,000 products – including big-name brands, more than 5,000 items from the M&S food and drink range and Ocado's Own-Range – unbeatable service, with more than 97% orders accurate and on-time, and the most sustainable grocery proposition with the lowest levels of food waste (0.6%) of any British grocer.

Every order is carefully packed in one of seven distribution centres using world-leading software and technology. Shopping is then delivered directly to customers using a network of regional spokes and fleet of delivery vans. Ocado developed the first grocery shopping app in 2010 and continues to develop and innovate to offer customers the best possible experience.

About Centrical

Centrical provides a real-time performance management, microlearning, gamification, coaching, and voice of the employee platform for frontline teams. The solution inspires and personally guides employee success and growth by making every moment actionable. Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries and in 40 different languages. With offices in London, Israel, New York, and Melbourne, Centrical customers include leading multinational enterprises such as British Telecom, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Teleperformance, Webhelp and more. For more information go to www.centrical.com.

www.centrical.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Centrical