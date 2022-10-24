MSC CRUISES CUTS STEEL ON MSC WORLD AMERICA, SECOND INNOVATIVE WORLD CLASS SHIP

Steel was cut at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in France during the delivery ceremony of the trail blazing MSC World Europa

MSC Cruises continues commitment to North American cruise market with MSC World America becoming the first LNG-powered World Class ship dedicated to U.S.

MSC World America will come into service in 2025

GENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises—the world's fastest growing cruise line—and Chantiers de l'Atlantique—a world leader in building innovative cruise ships—marked the official start of construction today on MSC's second World Class ship by cutting the vessel's first steel. The cruise line also revealed the ship will be named MSC World America and be dedicated to the U.S market when she comes into service in 2025. The announcement makes this the first of MSC Cruises' LNG-powered ships to be deployed in North America and yet another of the line's flagships to be customized for the American market.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: "MSC World America is testament to our ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and the Caribbean and further solidifies MSC Cruises as a major player in the North American market with another of our largest, most glamorous ships coming to the region. In addition to delivering a state-of-the-art cruise experience, MSC World America exemplifies our commitment to sustainability with its advanced environmental technology. The ship will continue to elevate our guest experience in the Caribbean, and we look forward to raising the bar on what travelers can expect, whether they're loyal cruisers or enjoying their first vacation at sea."

Guests can watch MSC World America take shape by following MSC Cruises USA's new TikTok and Instagram channels, alongside the brand's Facebook and Twitter feeds. The company's refreshed social media presence will allow cruise enthusiasts to follow the new U.S. flagship's journey to completion and gain access to exclusive brand content.

MSC World America will be the latest in a growing line of U.S. flagships dating back to the 2017 launch of MSC Seaside, whose groundbreaking design transformed Caribbean cruising with increased outdoor space and new opportunities to be close to the sea. The company went on to deploy the new MSC Seashore from PortMiami in 2021, with MSC Seascape set to inherit the flagship crown when she enters service later this year.

Today's announcement arrives shortly after MSC Cruises unveiled plans for its largest-ever U.S. presence with five ships serving the region for the winter 2023-2024 season:

MSC Meraviglia – Sailing her inaugural winter season from Brooklyn, New York to Bermuda—or Florida and The Bahamas—following an inaugural summer season that will have included sailings through Canada and New England. Sailing her inaugural winter season fromto Bermuda—orand The Bahamas—following an inaugural summer season that will have included sailings throughand New England.

MSC Seascape – Offering 7-night itineraries from PortMiami to the eastern and western Caribbean with calls at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas . Offering 7-night itineraries from PortMiami to the eastern and westernwith calls at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The

MSC Divina – Sailing from PortMiami with a variety of itineraries ranging from quick Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve getaways to extended sailings through Central and South America . Sailing from PortMiami with a variety of itineraries ranging from quick Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve getaways to extended sailings through Central and

MSC Magnifica – Sailing short cruises from PortMiami to Key West and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Sailing short cruises from PortMiami toand Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC Seashore – Sailing from Port Canaveral and offering short cruises to The Bahamas along with longer western Caribbean itineraries, all of which offer calls at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Sailing from Port Canaveral and offering short cruises to Thealong with longer westernitineraries, all of which offer calls at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC World America will offer a futuristic cruise experience with groundbreaking design, unique dining experiences and unforgettable onboard entertainment. She will be the second of MSC Cruises' industry-leading World Class ships, featuring elements similar to MSC World Europa, but aspects of the ship's design and guest experience will be specifically tailored to appeal to guests from North America. When she comes into service in the summer of 2025, MSC World America will be the line's largest ship in the U.S., measuring 22 decks tall and more than 150 feet wide, with more than 2,600 cabins and 420,000 square feet of public space.

About MSC World Europa

MSC World Europa is the first in the trail-blazing MSC World Class—a brand new class of ships that introduces a completely new cruising platform. Boasting future-proof marine and onboard hospitality technologies, MSC World Europa will redefine the cruise experience with a variety of never-before-seen concepts and creative areas unlike anything at sea today. The ground-breaking design features a Y-shaped aft with a nearly 350-foot-long World Promenade offering breath-taking ocean views. Brand new balcony cabins overlook the spectacular promenade, which features a striking architectural centerpiece in the form of The Venom Drop @ The Spiral, an 11-deck-high slide which will be the longest at sea.

MSC World Europa is the first liquified natural gas (LNG)-powered vessel in MSC Cruises' fleet and the most environmentally advanced to date. The naming ceremony for the ship will take place November 13, 2022, in Doha, Qatar at the new Grand Cruise Terminal. She will make her maiden voyage on December 20, offering 7-night cruises to Doha, Qatar; Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas Island (United Arab Emirates); and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). In March of 2023, the ship will head to the Mediterranean Sea, where she will offer 7-night cruises calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise brand as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa, with more market share in addition to deployed capacity than any other player. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the leading privately held Swiss-based shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand - has a modern fleet of 19 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels. The fleet is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025, with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company's European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs, and the very latest user-friendly technology on board. To learn more about MSC Cruises' itineraries and experience on board its ships, click here.

The Company's number one priority has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to sea. To learn more about MSC Cruises' health & safety protocol, click here.

MSC Cruises has long been committed to environmental stewardship, with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide. To learn more about the Company's environmental commitment, click here.

Finally, to learn more about the MSC Foundation, MSC Group's own vehicle to lead, focus and advance its conservation, humanitarian and cultural commitments, click here.

