JANIE AND JACK CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF GROWTH & STYLE

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, leading children's fashion brand Janie and Jack celebrates 20 years of style as it reaches its two decade anniversary milestone. Since its debut in 2002, Janie and Jack has built a classic yet modern brand focused on elevated design and detail, offering timeless seasonal styles and one-of-a-kind collaborations that create lasting memories for its customers. Janie and Jack builds on its successful momentum with 110 retail destinations across the United States, a robust online flagship store, and luxury wholesale partners.

"As we reflect on the last 20 years, we proudly recognize our immense and continued growth. We have evolved through notable category expansions, exciting collaborations with iconic brands and celebrity partners, charitable giving, and our journey to create clothing more responsibly," said Linda Heasley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Janie and Jack. "As we look towards the future, we're thrilled to continue designing standout fashion, enhancing our customer experience and meeting our shoppers where they are both domestically and internationally. Our customers will always be at the heart of everything we do, and we hope to keep inspiring their style and making their lives a little more special."

Janie and Jack has continued to grow to meet their customer's needs by investing in technology to enhance the digital and eCommerce experience, launching new brick-and-mortar stores, and evolving product quality and longevity. The brand's ongoing commitment to teach children about leading with love while instilling a love of reading is reflected through its GoodBooks series. The brand recently launched its Pajamas for Good program, an ongoing initiative to partner with nonprofit organizations in support of children's literacy and education, most recently Room to Read.

In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, Janie and Jack has debuted an extra special Birthday Collection featuring a cake-inspired tiered tulle dress, a toile button-up, cozy pajamas, and statement accessories. The collection, sized from newborn to 8 years, and priced from $16.50 to $149, is available for purchase online at www.JanieandJack.com .

ABOUT JANIE AND JACK

Janie and Jack is a design house with every kid at its heart — because individual style starts early. Each season, collections feature modern twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details, and memorable gifts. Visit Janie and Jack stores nationwide for kids' clothing from newborn to size 8 and www.janieandjack.com for up to size 18.

