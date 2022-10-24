Author, Cancer Survivor and Naturopathic Doctor to Give Virtual Talk, Q&A Exploring Road to Health Post-Cancer Treatment

Dr. Amy Rothenberg to share from recent book, drawing on personal experience to inform approach to integrative healing.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM) announced today a virtual talk with author, cancer survivor and alumna Amy Rothenberg, ND ('86), Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5 pm. The event is open to the public and comes one month after the release of Dr. Rothenberg's book, You Finished Treatment, Now What? A Field Guide for Cancer Survivors. 100% of the event proceeds will benefit NUNM Health Center's Compassionate Care Program, providing primary care services to medically underserved populations in Portland.

Author, Cancer Survivor and Naturopathic Doctor Amy Rothenberg will speak virtually at the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland, Oregon. Dr. Rothenberg graduated from NUNM in 1986. (PRNewswire)

A longtime healthcare provider, teacher, writer and Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine (ND), Dr. Rothenberg was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. At the ticketed, virtual event, she will share her story of recovery and resilience, highlighting the evidence for an integrative approach to healing. A Q&A session moderated by Carrie Baldwin-Sayre, ND ('04) will follow.

Tickets and Information

An Evening with Dr. Amy Rothenberg

Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 5 pm (Virtual Event)

$25 General Public / $15 Students

Buy tickets: https://nunm.regfox.com/amy-rothenberg

Proceeds to benefit the NUNM Health Center's Compassionate Care Program.

About Dr. Amy Rothenberg

Dr. Amy Rothenberg has practiced naturopathic medicine since 1986. The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians' 2017 Physician of the Year, Dr. Rothenberg is currently president of the Massachusetts Society of Naturopathic Doctors, spearheading the successful licensing effort in the Bay State. Previously, she was the longtime medical editor for the Institute of Natural Medicine. When diagnosed with cancer in 2014, Dr. Rothenberg sought care at a renowned teaching hospital, while also adding naturopathic doctors who specialize in integrative oncology to create her medical dream team. Her book, You Finished Treatment, Now What? A Field Guide for Cancer Survivors is a roadmap to address health challenges that persist after care, exploring how lifestyle and natural medicine can reduce the risk of recurrence. For more about the author, visit www.DrAmyRothenberg.com.

Established in 1956, National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM) is the longest active, accredited naturopathic medical university in North America and a leader in natural medicine education and evidence-based research. Learn more at nunm.edu .

(PRNewsfoto/National University of Natural Medicine) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National University of Natural Medicine