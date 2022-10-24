AlphaGraphics recognized as one of the leading franchise brands in the U.S.

Leading marketing and print solutions provider ranked on Franchise Times Top 500

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, has been recognized as one of the biggest franchise systems in the nation after earning placement on the Franchise Times Top 500. Receiving a ranking of 226, AlphaGraphics saw sales of approximately $260.9 million in 2021.

"At AlphaGraphics, we continue to develop strategies that allow our brand to grow across the United States," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "While many industries were fighting an uphill battle during the COVID-19 pandemic, our leadership team and franchisees thrived by pivoting and creating new systems that allowed us to be successful.

"Looking at 2022, we have been able to re-establish a more normal business environment that allows us to have in-person discovery days in addition to live conferences. With new opportunities to connect and share strategies with our franchisees, we expect even more growth in the coming years."

The Franchise Times Top 500 is a comprehensive annual ranking of the 500 largest U.S. franchise systems by global systemwide sales based on the previous year's performance. To qualify, a company must be a legal U.S. franchise, and franchisees must own at least 10% of the company's total units.

The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. The collection of systemwide sales data also provides useful insight into the franchise industry's performance.

"Being named to the Franchise Times Top 500 is a testament to our team's dedication to the growth of our brand," McPherson said. "We have no plans on slowing down as we continue to target different markets across the nation that could benefit from our franchise's services."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit http://www/alphagraphics.com .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk

