SAN DIEGO PADRES AND PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES HOME TEAM HUNGER-RELIEF ORGANIZATIONS ANNOUNCE FRIENDLY FUNDRAISING CHALLENGE

Donation challenge kicks off today with Feeding San Diego and Philabundance facing off to see who can raise the most funds during the baseball series

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding San Diego, San Diego County's leading hunger-relief and food rescue organization, has accepted a challenge from fellow Feeding America organization Philabundance, a hunger-relief organization serving Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern Jersey, to see who can raise the most funds during the current baseball series. This friendly fundraising challenge will raise critical funds and awareness for the non-profits during a challenging economic period that has made the cost of operations to feed those facing hunger skyrocket.

"We wanted to take the challenge off the field and remind our cities that giving back can also be competitive," said Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego. "This is a historic moment for the Padres and we are so proud of our home team, who has always been supportive of Feeding San Diego to help neighbors facing hunger."

As the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres face each other on the field, Feeding San Diego and Philabundance had the idea to rally both cities in a friendly competition to see who can raise the most funds.

"While our hometown teams battle on the field, we all can unite in the fight to end hunger," said Loree D. Jones Brown, Philabundance CEO. "As our city is celebrating how well our Phillies are playing, it's hard to be joyful when we know too many people in our area struggle to put food on their table. We know Philies fans like competition and always rise to the occasion, so we know we can depend on them for their support not just of the Phillies but with this campaign as well."

Funding raised by this campaign will help both Philabundance and Feeding San Diego meet the rising need in their respective cities. Food banks like Philabundance and Feeding San Diego are committed to providing those nutritious options to the communities they serve but they need the support of the public to continue this work.

The winner in this competition will be whoever raises the most funds, and the losing city's food bank CEO will wear gear from the winning food bank.

Make a donation to Feeding San Diego here, and to Philabundance here.

