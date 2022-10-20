Trip.com Group shares New Era of Opportunity vision at ITB Asia Conference

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, is participating in the 15th ITB Asia conference, promoting its cross-brand strategy and the strength of its all-in-one apps.

With more and more countries and regions around the world lifting travel restrictions, a new era of travel has begun, and with this comes new opportunities to build relationships and seek strategic cooperation.

As an industry leader, Boon Sian Chai, Managing Director and Vice President (International Markets) at Trip.com Group, took to the stage to present on seizing global opportunities in a new era of travel.

"ITB Asia offers us the chance to connect and conduct business with high-quality customers, across the travel-value chain, and further share ideas and trends that continue to shape travel, said Boon Sian Chai, "As of the end of 2021, Gen Z and Gen Y accounted for approximately 67% of users who book trips online.

"By using data to understand the reality of what is happening, we can respond positively and bring added value to our customers and partners worldwide. We will embrace flexibility and continue to invest in growth and our app-first approach."

Trip.com Group continues to work with partners to capture the immense growth of the Asian outbound market, in line with its "local focus, global vision" strategy.

Fruitful global market performance across Europe and Asia signposts the success of this strategy and provides a positive stimulus for the region as it continues to lift travel restrictions.

In Q2, Trip.com Group reported triple-digit growth in hotel bookings across key APAC markets (Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, US and the UK) compared to Q2 2019.

Air-ticket bookings on global brands achieved a 100% year-on-year increase, with Trip.com App named the 10th most downloaded OTA app globally in H1 2022.

The Groups' all-in-one Trip.com app, gives users a unique and comprehensive travel experience, from browsing to booking.

Currently available in 24 languages in 39 countries and regions worldwide, the app gives users more accessible booking management capabilities, direct access to reliable customer support and exclusive app-only deals, all at the touch of a button.

The ability to draw insights into traveller behaviour makes Trip.com Group a crucial resource for strengthening destination visibility and capturing pent-up travel demand.

Trip.com Group continues to build destination cooperation in APAC, recently entering into a three-year Memorandum of Understanding with the Singapore Tourism Board, extending collaboration across key Asian markets, including Thailand, South Korea and Hong Kong.

"We will continue to expand our strategic partnerships across APAC during this pivotal time in travel," said Edison Chen, General Manager of Destination Marketing at Trip.com Group. "With our growing network of services, users and data, we offer destinations a unique opportunity to showcase why they are a compelling choice for global travellers."

Trip.com Group offers extensive promotion opportunities to destinations. Its content marketing strategy can better connect products and partners through targeted marketing campaigns that increase user engagement, inspire more travellers, and increase traffic flow. This is critical for destinations across APAC as the region continues to loosen travel restrictions and open up to the world.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, Qunar and TrainPal. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com

