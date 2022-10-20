IPC Selects Marc Essensa as New President and CEO

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) Board of Directors has selected Marc Essensa as the organization's next President and CEO. Marc will start at IPC on November 7 and work alongside current President and CEO, Don Anderson, until his retirement at the end of 2022.

IPC's new President and CEO, Marc Essensa (PRNewswire)

Marc has a broad understanding of the industry with 25 years of experience in the field. During that time, he has served in a variety of roles ranging from Director of Operations for McKesson Corporation in 1997 to Vice President and General Manager of Masters Drug Company of McKesson.

"The board is excited to welcome Marc Essensa as the new CEO of IPC," said IPC Board of Directors Chair, Chris Darling. "Throughout his career Marc has worked closely with independent pharmacy owners and our business model. He understands the challenges we face, is eager to advance the profession, and brings with him 25 years of experience in the pharmacy industry. During our nationwide search it became clear that Marc is the ideal person to lead this organization."

The search for a new President and CEO started after Don announced his retirement in April of this year. After 14 years of leading the Cooperative, Don will officially pass on the leadership role to Marc in January of 2023.

"My family and I are excited to continue my quarter century of service in the industry by joining IPC and to help enhance our stated mission to maximize the success of independent pharmacy for the health of our members, our communities, and our nation," Marc said.

Established in 1983, IPC is the nation's largest group purchasing organization owned by independent pharmacy, with nearly 3,000 members. IPC has locations in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and Phoenix, Arizona, and prides itself on providing access to the most effective programs and services to put profit back into independent pharmacy.

