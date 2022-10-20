Augmented World Expo Announces the Start of AWE Europe 2022

AWE Partners with Lisbon on October 20 and 21 to Host Europe's Largest XR Event, Also Available to Stream on AWE.Live

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented World Expo (AWE), the leading series of worldwide events focused exclusively on the business of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) all known collectively as XR, today announced the official kickoff of AWE Europe 2022 on 20-21 October in Lisbon. A wide range of major news announcements and product launches from sponsors and exhibitors alike are being released simultaneously with this announcement.

Highlights of the event include:

Start-up Pitch Competition Finalists

Finalists for the AWE EU 2022 Start-up Pitch Competition have been announced, with over fifty percent of this year's shortlisted companies having female founders.

The competition will see AR & VR start-ups pitch in front of a group of judges made up of industry executives and venture capitalists, with the winning start-up receiving the AWE EU Auggie Award title of "Start-up to Watch".

Finalists for this year include: Catalyst Entertainment Technology, Crosscreators, GN3RA, Graffiti, Nevermet, oVRcome, PatchXR, Uhula ICT Pty Ltd. and Valkyrie Industries.

Countries Represented

This year's AWE EU event once again represents a hugely-diverse range of countries, with exhibiting companies, speakers and attendees coming from all over Europe, as well as the rest of the world. There is a dedicated pavilion for South Korea while XR community leaders from Belgium, Croatia, Finland, Germany, The Netherlands and many more are in attendance.

Prizes from Pico and 3i

This year, all AWE EU ticket holders will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win one of three 'Pivo Pod Black' devices – motion tracking devices for content creators – from 3i. Further, VR headset manufacturer and AWE EU Titanium Sponsor Pico is offering up a special prize gift for the winner of the 'Best in Show (AR)' Auggie Award. Prize winners will be announced during the AWE EU Event Wrap-Up, held on Friday, October 21st at 16:25 on the Main Stage.

The full list of 26 countries represented by speakers (based on their LinkedIn profile locations) include:

AWE offers an endless stream of online webinars and local meetups in 30+ cities around the world at https://www.awe.live/, as well as:

High-quality educational classes and workshops with the best instructors from the XR community - for the XR community

Free access to the largest collection of free videos of talks and webinars in AR & VR

The XR industry's most prestigious and long-standing awards competition - The Auggie Awards.

AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the world's leading AR+VR conference and expo with events in the USA, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. AWE events consistently bring together a mix of CEOs, CTOs, designers, developers, creative agencies, futurists, analysts, investors and top press in a unique opportunity to learn, inspire, partner and experience firsthand one of the most exciting industries of our times.

All trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are hereby recognized and acknowledged. For more information, please contact AWE PR Counsel Jonathan Hirshon at jh@horizonpr.com

