Top Real Estate Agents Partner with Final Offer to Bring Transparent Offer Process to the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia Metropolitan Area

The real estate tech platform helps agents provide an efficient experience for buyers and sellers alike, with fair competition top of mind

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Final Offer, an online real estate platform that empowers top real estate agents to facilitate a more transparent offer and negotiation experience to their clients, went live in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region today. More than 50 residential real estate listings will be published on the platform through this weekend, all of which will accept offers exclusively through finaloffer.com.

Backed by top producing real estate agents across multiple brokerages with a combined sales volume of more than $3B last year, the platform provides listing agents and their sellers with the opportunity to achieve true market value by providing a transparent, competitive platform that drives urgency from the buying community.

For the first time ever, sellers can publicly state the price, terms and timing they are committing to accept. The ability to inform buyers what is important allows sellers and their agents to act more strategically, while giving buyers the clarity and confidence they need to make an offer they know will be accepted. All interested parties are notified in real-time when offers are made, providing the opportunity to all potential buyers to act quickly. All offers are visible in the listing's offer history window, allowing buyers and their agents to view the details of what they need to do in order to make a better offer. Buyers and their agents can make offers online in seconds, and will only need to complete a regional sales contract if their offer ends up being the winning offer.

"During the pandemic, which produced the most competitive market of my real estate career to date, it became apparent how desperately the DMV market needs an equal playing field where every client is empowered to win," said Jenn Smira, President of the Jenn Smira Team. "I've never believed a technology platform to be more important — or relevant — to the world of real estate than Final Offer is at this moment."

"We're all about helping top agents further grow their businesses by giving them and their sellers the opportunity to achieve the best outcome when selling their home," said Tim Quirk, Co-CEO of Final Offer. "Additionally, we have found that buyers and their agents are empowered knowing that they are making offers on a fair playing field and have a clear understanding of what sellers will accept. We are proud to partner alongside many of the top agents in the DMV to bring a new level of trust and transparency to the market."

The Final Offer platform has been enhanced based on invaluable feedback after beta launching in the Boston area with a select number of listings this past spring. Agents, buyers and sellers alike experienced superior results in these initial transactions.

"After learning about the platform and how it can help us better serve our clients, we knew we wanted to be a part of this special new technology," said Trent Heminger, President of Trent & Co. "For us, it is all about working hard to get the best outcome for our clients. We believe that Final Offer will be a tool to ensure the greatest financial result for them."

The Final Offer platform is free for agents, sellers and buyers through the remainder of 2022. Beginning January 1, 2023, listing agent subscriptions will start at $500 per month to use the platform to manage all their listings and offer processes on behalf of their sellers. Final Offer will continue to be free for buyers and sellers, as well as agents representing buyers.

About Final Offer:

Final Offer is a new platform that empowers top real estate agents to provide a more transparent offer and negotiation experience to their clients. Now, sellers can clearly outline their desired price, terms and timing, giving buyers the certainty they need to always make a winning offer. Built by real estate and technology leaders, Final Offer allows the top real estate agents to differentiate themselves and provide their clients with the tools for an elevated buying and selling experience.

