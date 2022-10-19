Raptor Technologies Celebrates 20 Years of Keeping U.S. Schools Safe

More than 37,000 schools across the U.S. utilize Raptor to screen visitors, track volunteers, report on safety drills, respond to emergencies and reunite families

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies (Raptor), the U.S. leader in school safety software, in recognition of National School Safety Week, is celebrating its 20th year in the school safety software industry. What began as founder Allan Measom's focus on improving and innovating visitor management software in 2002, Raptor's safety suite of solutions now cover the entire lifecycle of school safety.

(PRNewswire)

During the last 20 years, Raptor has:

Screened nearly a half-billion visitors

Alerted schools to 450,000 sex offenders

Generated over 640,000 custom alerts, typically custody issues

Background checked over 600,000 volunteers

Logged over 2 million volunteer hours

Recorded, in the last two years, nearly 5,000 emergency alerts and drills

"As we celebrate Raptor's 20th anniversary, we understand that the foundation of our success lies with our customers, their trust in our safety solutions, and our shared mission of keeping K-12 students safe in schools," said Gray Hall, chief executive officer, Raptor Technologies. "Today and moving forward, we will continue to work with like-minded partners to expand and innovate to support the evolving safety needs of our school districts."

From the beginning, Raptor's culture has always prioritized customer success, and it remains the core tenet of everything Raptor does, resulting in a 98% customer retention rate. With a company mission to "Protect every child, every school, every day," Raptor and its highly dedicated team of school safety software experts and partners continue to support districts through its growing suite of leading-edge school safety solutions.

"Our educators and administrators maintain an ongoing commitment to the well-being and safety of all students on our campuses," said Wade Stanford, superintendent, Westwood ISD. "We trust Raptor as a key partner to make our classrooms safe places for students to learn and grow."

Industry partners have been essential to Raptor's growth over the last 20 years. Building close relationships with organizations like the I Love U Guys Foundation , Safe and Sound Schools , Partner Alliance for Safer Schools , and many others, Raptor has worked tirelessly to drive school safety standards, policies, and technology to keep K-12 students and staff safe.

"Prevention and preparedness play a critical role in creating a climate of school safety," stated Michele Gay, founder and executive director of Safe and Sound Schools. "Raptor has been an innovative partner in this respect, who is not only dedicated to the mission of keeping kids safe but has worked across the entire industry to help drive policies and technology standards that benefit everyone."

With Raptor's clients ranging from the smallest districts to charter and private schools to over 50% of the 100 largest school districts nationwide, the future continues to look bright for both Raptor and the safety of schools.

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 52,000 schools globally, including over 5,000 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, emergency management, safeguarding, and early intervention software and services that cover the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com .

Contact: Matt Maurel, matt.maurel@anthonybarnum.com, 512-387-3440

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Raptor Technologies