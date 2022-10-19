PWR Steer's Innovative PXR Program Includes Pulley with External Reservoir in One Kit

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PWR Steer® (www.PWRsteer.com), a division of Premium Guard Inc., continues its legacy of innovation and focus on offering a complete solution that reflects a deep understanding of the installation process. The company has released a new series of Installation Ready® power steering pumps - PXR "Pulley with External Reservoir." This new product includes an external reservoir in one kit, enhancing the installation experience and empowering the professional installer and DIYer alike.

Built upon Premium Guard's legacy of providing exceptional customer service and support, PWR Steer's program provides customers with the ability to expand their market position and profitability in the power steering category. (PRNewswire)

PXR includes all-new OEM-quality pumps, pulleys, return line fittings, and external reservoirs with cap all in one kit.

PWR has pioneered the Installation Ready® approach by offering extensive coverage of all-new parts as a complete assembly. The concept for the PXR series is designed for those applications that require progressive installations to build the complete assembly, pump first, followed by the pully, fittings, and replacement of the remote reservoir. Unlike most products in the aftermarket, PXR includes all-new OEM-quality pumps, pulleys, return line fittings, and external reservoirs with cap all in one kit.

It is worth noting that, historically, aftermarket power steering parts suffered from double digit warranty rates, while PWR's approach of offering complete all-new assembly was successful in reducing the warranty rate to a nominal single digit. PWR's Installation Ready® approach also saves the hassle of ordering sperate parts, while ensuring that the installer has everything needed to complete the job.

"We're really excited about the innovation of PXR," says Jamie Dolder, Director of Sales at PWR Steer. "As a company that strives to be first-to-market, we see PXR as a program that continues to meet our mission of helping to eliminate many of the challenges that have impacted the installer to do the job right the first time."

All PWR Steer Installation Ready products, including the new PXR program, are available today through leading automotive retailers and warehouse distributors.

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty markets. Headquartered in New York City with a main distribution center in Memphis TN, Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete product solutions, best-in-class-quality, and leading application coverage.

