Media Mogul Necole Kane Exits xoNecole to Scale My Happy Flo Brand

Kane now owns a booming menstrual wellness brand featuring plant-based products for period pain and fibroid relief.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Celebrity Blogger and Media Mogul, Necole Kane, is stepping down from the helm of her highly successful xoNecole brand to focus on her new wellness brand, My Happy Flo.

Kane founded xoNecole.com in 2015 – quickly finding success as a platform rooted in empowerment and lifestyle content for women of color. Through the site, the serial entrepreneur built a community that reached over 4 million women worldwide with daily editorial content and offline experiences with events – ElevateHer, Pajamas & Lipstick, and the xo Happy Hour podcast.

Recognizing the value and impact of xoNecole, Hollywood Producer, Will Packer, and Will Packer Media acquired the brand in 2017. Since then, Kane has been working with his company to grow the brand to be sustainable until her eventual departure.

Now, she is turning her full attention to My Happy Flo – a plant-based period relief supplement that works to balance hormones and alleviate heavy bleeding, intense cramping, and other PMS symptoms for a happier, healthier period.

When asked to comment on the transition from a media brand to a wellness brand, she explained: "I'm still serving the same audience that I have for years but in a new way. Our community has a unique set of needs that include Vitamin D3 and Iron deficiency but are often underserved and overlooked in the vitamin and supplement space. I am passionate about helping women of color who are struggling with heavy periods and fibroid symptoms and missing out on life because of it. The statistics regarding black women and fibroids are alarming and we wanted to help do something about this silent epidemic."

Leveraging her personal experience and that of the millions of African American women in her xoNecole community, Kane discovered various studies which reveal that 80% of African American women will be diagnosed with fibroids by the age of 50. Additionally, Black women are also 4 times more likely to get a hysterectomy than other races and they are also 2 to 3 times more likely to suffer from period trauma. Due to the lack of education around what a normal period looks like, it can take women up to 10 years to see a doctor for her symptoms or get a proper diagnosis.

"At My Happy Flo, we believe it is important to focus heavily on content around hormone health, endocrine disrupting chemicals found in the hair and beauty products specifically marketed towards African-American women, and signs and symptoms of estrogen dominance – a leading cause of heavy, painful periods," said Kane. "There has also been a huge educational gap when it comes to the menstrual cycle being considered a fifth vital sign and serves as a monthly report card for our overall health. We weren't taught that a heavy, painful period is not normal and can be the first sign of hormonal imbalances. When left unaddressed and undiagnosed, these imbalances can lead to fibroid development and breast cancer tumors, as well as other conditions such as PCOS, endometriosis, and infertility."

Kane knows all too well the harsh reality of hormone imbalance after her mom passed from estrogen-induced breast cancer at the age of 41. Kane, herself, has also suffered from debilitating periods for several years. However, with the help of holistic doctors, she was able to address her hormonal and gut imbalances naturally through plant-based remedies, vitamins, and minerals.

Kane is now championing holistic remedies for women with My Happy Flo. "In the past, when we've been offered a solution, it often caused more harm than good," she said. "Hormonal contraceptives, painkillers, and hysterectomies shouldn't be our only option for period pain relief and with My Happy Flo, it doesn't have to be."

In addition to supporting women during their period, My Happy Flo is committed to educating its audience. Plans are also afoot to expand the product range with holistic supplements that address various forms of hormonal imbalances and supports women through various stages of her period from menarche to menopause. The company's goal is to create a full-range of products that improve her sleep, energy, and digestive health and empower customers with information through monthly workshops, digital downloads, and in-person summits.

In its first year of business, My Happy Flo has won over $50,000 in grants and has grown organically without any digital ad spend. The daily vitamin has also helped thousands of women find relief from period pain and hormone imbalance which previously caused them to miss out on professional and personal opportunities and provided more holistic options when facing fibroids and other reproductive health conditions.

For more information about My Happy Flo or to purchase the vitamins, visit myhappyflo.co.

About My Happy Flo

Founded in 2021, My Happy Flo is one of the first vitamin and supplement brands centered around the menstrual and hormone health of women of color. The brand is committed to changing the relationship women have with their periods through education, awareness, community, and access to a holistic line of products that address hormonal imbalances and common reproductive conditions. My Happy Flo's hero product — a plant-based period relief vitamin — is available for purchase at myhappyflo.co.

