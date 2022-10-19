News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DIAMOND OFFSHORE TO RELEASE THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 operating results on Monday, November 7, 2022 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CDT to discuss the Company's results of operations.

ABOUT DIAMOND OFFSHORE
Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.diamondoffshore.com/.

Contact:
Kevin Bordosky
Senior Director
Investor Relations
(281) 647- 4035

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.)
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-offshore-to-release-third-quarter-2022-results-301654133.html

SOURCE Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.