Bloom Nutrition Announces First Retail Partnership with Target

The Cult-Favorite Supplement Brand Makes its Acclaimed Health and Wellness Products More Accessible Than Ever with First Foray into Physical Retail Stores

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom , the company redefining the health and wellness space with its easy-to-use, effective products, announced today its first-ever retail expansion outside of its DTC channels as it launches its viral Greens & Superfoods Powder on target.com and in Target retail locations nationwide. This partnership puts Bloom on the shelves of 600+ Target stores, making this high-quality wellness product, which promotes wellness from within, more accessible than ever before to the millions of Americans who are dedicated fans and followers.

Bloom Launches in Target (PRNewswire)

CEO, mental health advocate, and fitness entrepreneur Mari Llewellyn founded Bloom in 2019 when her own mental and physical wellness journey prompted the discovery that none of the greens supplements on the market at the time met her standards for clean ingredients and great taste. She decided to take matters into her own hands and, with the help of her now-husband, Greg LaVecchia, Mari launched Bloom to help her share her own high-quality Greens & Superfoods with American consumers looking to "bloom" into their best selves.

"From the beginning, Greg and I felt like our customer was always a Target shopper, and our goal has been to make Bloom's Greens products accessible to consumers across the country," said Mari. "When I began my own fitness journey, I was constantly in search of the all-in-one perfect supplement. I went to Target for all my shopping needs, but wished I could find a greens supplement to help me reach my wellness goals. To now see my own greens supplement on the shelves of Target is a dream come true, and I couldn't have hoped for a better partner. We're so excited to make Bloom's Greens and Superfoods blend available in-store for the first time, so everyone has the opportunity to bloom into their best self!"

As the brand accelerates its retail distribution, consumers can now find Bloom's Greens & Superfoods blend in more than 600 Target locations across the country and direct-to-consumer nationwide through Amazon where the brand has seen an unprecedented increase in sales and grown 20x in one year's time (August 2021 - August 2022) while garnering tens of thousands of glowing reviews. Consumers can also purchase the product and sign up for convenient subscriptions on the brand's own website, bloomnu.com .

Bloom Greens & Superfoods contains more than 30 key nutrients, including whole fruits and vegetables, fiber, probiotics, and more, to help fight bloat, aid digestion, increase natural energy levels, support the immune system, promote a healthy gut and lay the foundation for glowing skin. With no artificial flavors or coloring, the greens contain a delicious blend of clean ingredients that are naturally high in micronutrients and antioxidants like barley grass, wheatgrass and spirulina which strengthen the body's natural defense – all while remaining gluten-free, non-GMO, with no added sugar and 100% natural ingredients.

Bloom's Greens & Superfoods Target products will be available in the following:

25 count Berry container for $29.99 , in stores and online at Target.com

30 count Berry and Coconut containers for $39.99 price online at Target.com

60 count Berry flavor for $74.99 price online at Target.com

To find a store near you or learn more about the brand, visit bloomnu.com, and follow @bloomsupps on Instagram and @bloomnu on TikTok.

About Bloom:

Bloom, the health and wellness company founded by Mari Llewellyn, rose to fame as a result of her coveted Greens & Superfoods Blend. In addition to this fan-favorite product, Bloom also offers effective gym supplements, Mari's Matcha, collagen mixes and more - all of which are made with hand-picked ingredients to create benefit-driven products. During Mari's personal fitness and health journey, she struggled to find health supplements with high quality ingredients that tasted delicious, thus Bloom was born: approachable and delicious health supplements designed to fuel your fitness journey and give your body the nutrients it needs to bloom.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloom Nutrition