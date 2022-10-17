CodeLogic to Share API Endpoint Governance Solution at JavaOne at Oracle CloudWorld

CodeLogic addresses New York Department of Financial Services proposal for expanded API inventory requirements with Continuous Software Intelligence platform



LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JavaOne at Oracle CloudWorld, Booth #511 -- CodeLogic, the Continuous Software Intelligence company, will demonstrate how its platform can fully automate and continuously maintain a complete and accurate inventory of APIs in light of the recently proposed amendment to cybersecurity regulations in New York. JavaOne at Oracle CloudWorld takes place Oct. 17-20, 2022 in Las Vegas. CodeLogic will share its endpoint governance capabilities in booth 511.

The amendment, proposed by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), would enhance the requirements of the 2017 Cybersecurity Regulation (23 NYCRR Part 500). If passed, most financial institutions doing business in New York state will be required to regularly identify and manage all APIs and cloud services, in addition to many other advanced cybersecurity practices.

"As we look at the massive cost of cybersecurity attacks, endpoint governance should be at the forefront of every company's priority list," said Brian Pierce, CEO at CodeLogic. "We look forward to sharing how companies can automate and simplify their API inventory process at the push of a button. With a new regulation pending, there is no better time than now to ensure endpoints are covered."

CodeLogic's CSI platform offers a far-reaching, up-to-date, and highly granular view of complex enterprise-scale software structures. With multiple groundbreaking scanning techniques, CodeLogic can see deeply into binaries (interpreted byte code or executable binaries), database interactions, and schemas. The platform also performs runtime scans of test and/or operating environments—providing unparalleled depth into system dependencies and code-level interactions. Ultimately, with CodeLogic, companies receive full visibility into each API, allowing them to regularly and automatically manage endpoint governance.

NY DFS Cybersecurity Amendment

The proposed amendment to Cybersecurity Regulation 23 NYCRR Part 500 would significantly expand the requirements that covered entities need to follow. In particular, all covered entities would need to develop procedures for ensuring an accurate inventory of all IT assets – not just including hardware and software, but also operating systems, APIs, and cloud services – with requirements for each asset around the information that needs to be collected.

Including APIs and cloud services in this amendment reflects the heightened risk surrounding these technical innovations. The extension of the regulatory regime to cover inventorying of technical infrastructure, especially applications, operating systems, APIs and cloud services, is a significant new step.

About CodeLogic

CodeLogic provides Continuous Software Intelligence for understanding the totality of software structures, from API and code to data. It delivers technology leaders and software developers insights into the true state and complexity of growing software systems and the impact of change that hinders innovation and causes failure. Unlike static and application-level analysis tools, CodeLogic is the first and only searchable system of record that combines binary and runtime scans for code and database dependencies on a dynamic, real-time basis. With CodeLogic, technical leads can predictably understand and inform rewrite/refactor decisions knowing the impact of every code change so builds never break. For more information, visit www.codelogic.com.

